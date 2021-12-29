The most anticipated films coming out in 2022 in cinemas

What are the films not to be missed in the cinema during 2022? We get off to a great start with the return of Matrix and Ghostface in the sequel to Scream. We continue with a bit of fibrillation waiting for the new one Batman with Robert Pattonson and Top Gun: Maverick, from the remake of Scarface, signed by our Luca Guadagnino, and by Avatar 2, scheduled for next Christmas. Fasten your seatbelts.

The 10 films + 1 not to be missed in 2022

Matrix: Resurrections (from 1 January 2022)

2022 starts with a bang. In fact, January 1st arrives in theaters Matrix Resurrections, fourth sequel to the Wachowski franchise that revolutionized the sci-fi genre in 1999. In this chapter we find again Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. There will be no Laurence Fishburne in the role of Morpheus, played by the younger Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman). Will it be a marketing coup or will Lana Wachowski’s new film make its mark?

Scream (from 13 January 2022)

The mask of Ghostface reappears in the cinema to the delight of fans. Twenty-five years after the series of heinous and cruel murders that rocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer in that genre-defining mask targets a group of teenagers. Fears of the past re-emerge in Woodsboro.

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream.

The Batman (from 3 March 2022)

Robert Pattinson wears the mask of Batman. A nice cat to peel. The trailer did not disappoint fans ‘expectations, but we need to wait until March to see Matt Reeves’ new creature in action. The style seems to echo that of the film Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. But will it be up to it? We are suspicious of some. We will have the answers shortly.

Nostalgia

After I laugh at Eduardo Scarpetta Mario Martone he returns to his Naples to tell the story taken from the novel by Ermanno Rea. Felice Lasco is a man who has lived for 45 years between the Middle East and Naples. The return to the Rione Sanità is to look after the sick mother. Later, instead of returning to Cairo, Felice stays in Italy where he meets Oreste, his one-time friend who has become a criminal. In the cast there are Pierfracesco Favino and Tommaso Ragno.

Scarface by Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino after the Suspiria remake tries his hand at another cult: Scarface. Brian De Palma’s film with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer will turn 40 in 2022 and on this occasion the film by the director of Call me by my name will be released, which promises: “It will be shocking and scandalous like that of De Palma ». We’ll see if he keeps his promise. With Suspiria it did not disappoint.

Doctor Strange 2: in the multiverse of madness (from 4 May 2022)

Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Doctor Strange we just saw it in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he helps the neighborhood superhero solve a little problem. In May instead we will find him in the second standalone dedicated to him this time signed by Sam Raimi (former director of the first Spidey trilogy). We know nothing of what will happen in the film, we know that, as in the last chapter of Spider-Man, the Multiverse will be the protagonist.

Top Gun: Maverick (from May 27, 2022)

36 years later, here we go again, Tom Cruise gets back to driving jets in the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Top Gun. This time Pete “Maverick” Mitchel is a flight instructor, and will be the teacher of young Bradley (Miles Teller), son of the late Nick “Goose” (died in the 1986 film). At his side we will again see Val Kilmer, aka Iceman. Jennifer Connely is one of the new entries.

Jurassic World: Domination (from 9 June 2022)

Here comes the third film of the new franchise that has restored the luster to the world of Jurassic Park released in cinemas in 1993 by Steven Spielberg. The sequel to Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom with the protagonists Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and with the glories of the first, iconic film: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

Mission Impossible 7 (from 27 September 2022)

Yet Tom Cruise. This time as the beloved Ethan Hunt, obsessed with impossible missions. In the cast there are still Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg, while the new entry to scream is Nicholas Hoult, who will take on the role of the bad guy on duty.

Killers of the Flowers Moon

The release date of the Killers of the Flowers Moon by Martin Scorsese, but it is certainly one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The director of Taxi Driver calls in his presence Leonardo Dicaprio, her fetish actor along with De Niro. This is their sixth title together. The film, an adaptation of the novel by David Graan, is set in Oklahoma in the 1920s where ethnic Osage groups were massacred because they were guilty of living in an oil-rich territory.

Avatar 2 (from December 2022)

Get ready to enter the fantastic world of Pandora and Avatar 2 at Christmas 2022. Just a little more patience. The sequel to the James Cameron record-breaking film will have its new adventure with protagonists Sully (Sam Warthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), who have become parents. Another threat awaits them along with unexplored universes. Kate Winslet is among the new entries of the cast.

