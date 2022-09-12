The most anticipated films for 2023: the next releases

Fans are starting to return to theaters in droves, and excitement for new movies hasn’t been this high in years. With plenty of great actors and directors set to make great movies in 2022, it’s time to look a little further. Many highly anticipated blockbusters will hit the big screen in 2023, from historical biopics to Marvel action extravaganzas.

In 2022 we’ve already experienced great wealth, with indie gems and instant blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, we’re looking at you) arriving in numbers we haven’t seen in a long time. With movies like nope, Bullet Train, Don’t Worry Darling Y Avatar: The Shape of Waterwe haven’t seen anything yet, but the middle of the year is as good as any other time to look a little further.

Every year is packed with great movies, whether they’re sequels to big franchises, opening new ones, or big-budget shows that seem poised to grab our attention whatever the subject. In this sense, 2023 is no different. In fact, it may be one of the most successful years we’ve ever seen.

We’ve got sci-fi epics, horror sequels, and more Spider-Man related movies than you might think. In other words, it’s going to be a memorable year for movies. But which movies are most poised to drive you through the back wall of the theater in 2023, and when exactly will you be able to see them? Well, we’re here to help you find the biggest and best the year has to offer. And remember, that in the meantime you can pass the time with the best Netflix movies of 2022, the best HBO Max movies or the best Amazon Prime Video movies. From a villain’s origin story to holiday season blockbusters, these are the movies that will blow your mind in 2023