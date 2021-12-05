The most anticipated films in theaters in December

In the first Christmas post-lockdown, the desire to return to sit on the red armchairs of the room with friends, lovers and relatives is skyrocketing. The cinematic calendar of December And busy with appointments not to be missed.

The most anticipated film? Of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home (in cinemas from December 15 with Tom Holland and Zendaya, in love on set and in life. In third chapter of the cinecomic Marvel, Peter Parker and Doctor Strange will have to contend with a multiverse full of villans. To “compete” with the spider child, another crazy comic book hero: Diabolik. On December 16, the new film by Manetti Bros. with Miriam Leone and Luca Marinelli in the black suit of the bandit created by the Giussani sisters, already, brought to the screen by maestro Mario Bava in 1968.

Among the hottest titles, there is also House of Gucci (from December 16), Ridley Scott’s biographical blockbuster with Lady Gaga, and Don’t Look Up (from 8 December), disaster movie with a stellar cast led by Leo DiCaprio. In time for the Christmas holidays, he’ll be twirling around the room too West Side Story (from December 23), the iconic second Broadway musical Steven Spielberg, remake of the Hollywood classic blockbuster.

For a Christmas at the cinema with the little ones, some of the titles that will delight even us adults. From red dog Clifford (from 2 December), based on the homonymous series of children’s books, a Sing 2 (from 23 December). Sequel to the bestial animated franchise, all pop and glitter. In theaters from December 30th, La Befana Vien di Notte 2 – The Origins. The prequel of the comedy hits box office 2018 with the Bellucci in place of Cortellesi. Here are the hottest events not to be missed at the cinema during the Christmas month.