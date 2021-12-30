The most anticipated films of 2022: from Murder on the Nile to Top Gun

2021 is about to end. We wished that, after a disastrous 2020, this year could be the year of rebirth. And so it was, even if only in part. The cinema, however, is there and for 2022 the list of the most anticipated films is full-bodied starting with Murder on the Nile passing through Top Gun – Maverick to get to The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley. And that’s not all!

Before moving on to the list of the most anticipated films of next year, read the specials made in recent days about the genre cinecomics (here is science fiction (here).

MOST AWAITED FILMS OF 2022

Murder on the Nile: A stellar cast put together by director / performer Kenneth Branagh for the new adaptation of the famous novel by Agatha Christie starring Hercule Poirot. After the investigation carried out on the Orient Express, the Belgian investigator is in Egypt to investigate the murder of an heiress.

Top Gun – Maverick: The tireless Tom Cruise returns to fly in the skies thirty-two years after the Tony Scott cult. This time around, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell will be dealing with the advent of drones and the son of his friend Goose. For those who love adrenaline and are nostalgic for a film that made history.

Licorice Pizza: After unanimous acclaim from The Hidden Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson returns with a comedy set in the San Fernando Valley of the seventies featuring a high school student who is also a successful actor. The film earned four Golden Globes nominations.

Spencer: Kristen Stewart has offered a great proof of actress in this biopic directed by Pablo Larraìn which shows Lady Diana in the saddest and most painful period: that of Christmas 1991 when the princess decided to end her marriage with Prince Charles. An intimate portrait that constitutes another piece, after Neruda and Jackie, in the filmography of the Chilean director dedicated to great historical figures.

Belfast: Again Kenneth Branagh (this time only director) for a film that is already the favorite at the next Oscars in which a boy lives, together with his working-class family, the tumultuous end of the Sixties. A historical and autobiographical fresco that is also a heartfelt act of love for a city rendered in an extraordinary black and white.

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley: With the success of The Shape of Water (Golden Lion and Oscar for Best Film), expectations for Guillermo Del Toro’s new film are very high. The story of a criminal who is in a relationship with a psychiatrist who is a manipulative and ambiguous woman is nevertheless interesting and portends excellent results.

Downton Abbey 2 – A New Era: The Crawleys and all their servants return in this second film – and after six seasons – which sees her away to the south of France after matriarch Violet makes an unexpected revelation about her past to the rest of the family.

Scream: There is no peace for the town of Woodsboro. The killer Ghostface will return in the fifth chapter of the horror saga Scream and, although this is the first film made after the death of Wes Craven, fans will flock to see the characters played by Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox back in action.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio for the sixth time together for this thriller based on real events. In 1920 the FBI found itself investigating the massacre of a Native American tribe.

Minions 2 – How Gru becomes very bad: The acrobatic Minions are back in the sequel to the spin-off dedicated to them. In the seventies, the very young Gru allies himself with the yellow beings to take revenge on the Evil 6, a group of supervillains who rejected his request to join them. Laughter guaranteed.

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone reunites for the fourth (and last?) Time the group of “elders” armed to the teeth. Shootings, explosions and irony that winks at the action of the eighties that Stallone, together with Schwarzenegger and Willis, helped to make epic.