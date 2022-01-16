The most anticipated films of 2022: from The Batman to the new Marvel chapters

According to the site IMDB, official spokesperson for the cinema and serial world, there are ten of the most anticipated films of this new year. The Batman, Scream, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick, Killers of the Moon, Jurassic World: Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Mission Impossible 7, Uncharted and The Flash.

Let’s see the most important in detail:

First of all the The Batman from Robert Pattinson And Zoe Kravitz.

Under the direction of Matt Reeves a new and unprecedented adventure of the bat man is expected.

Much has already been said and written about this new transposition, and very high are the expectations of the public who, after the first official images released, already crown Zoe Kravitz as the best cinematic Catwoman, even beating that of Michelle Pfeiffer.

Not to mention the Penguin played by Colin Farrell of which, it is rumored, a spin-off film dedicated to him may be produced. The release is scheduled for 4 March.

There will be new chapters Marvel which will enliven phase four with two new films coming out in 2022. We’re talking about Thor: Love and Thunder And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now unstoppable, one of the pillars of Disney, thanks also to the TV series released on the streaming platform in the course of 2021. The first to arrive in cinemas will be Doctor Strange, scheduled for May 4th, which will narrate the facts starting from where it was concluded Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Reality is collapsing and a powerful enemy is on the trail of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), still looking for information on the Time Stone. An impressive film that wants to deepen the concept of the multiverse, already addressed in Spider-Man and WandaVision, where Sam Raimi tests his directing skills after the great success of the first Spider-Man.

We move in the summer, to be exact on July 8, the day in which Thor: Love and Thunder will make its debut in the hall. The fourth film that follows the vein of Thor, the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, will be directed by Taika Waititi, formerly directed by Thor: Ragnarok.

The film is inspired by the register The Mighty Thor and wants to introduce this new character into the MCU, an evolution of Jane Foster, also played by Natalie Portman.

The new film has not yet a release date Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo Dicaprio.

The director returns to direct his favorite actor in Killers of the Moon, where it will also be present Robert De Niro. Written by Eric Roth, the screenplay is based on the 2017 essay of the same name David Grann.

The plot focuses on the events that took place in Osage County, Oklaoma, in the early 1920s. In this decade, many oil fields have been discovered in that area and in parallel there have been a series of murders, involving some wealthy members of the Osage Indian tribe as victims.

Suspicious deaths to say the least, since all the victims were owners of land where the famous “black gold” was found. Given this connection, the FBI decides to open an investigation and find out if the events are connected.

A crime movie set in the Deep West, which aims to let the viewer know the truth behind the massacres of the Indian people and the conquest of power by the white man. A very respectable film for a director of the caliber of Scorsese, very attached to the history of American origins.

This is much more awaits us in a 2022 full of news and expected returns, which hopefully will help the world of cinemas and all environmental workers, hit hard by the consequences of the epidemic that still holds us in its grip.

Read also: Autumn in New York: the indissoluble love between Richard Gere and Winona Ryder