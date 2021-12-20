The most anticipated films of 2022, from Uncharted to The Batman

The 2022 is almost upon us and viewers are already starting to think about everything that will come on big screen during the next few months. So let’s find out a selection of the best films that will arrive at cinema in the new year. A world of extraordinary stories and characters to be discovered!

Matrix Resurrections (January 1st)

In 2022, one of the most famous sci-fi sagas in history will return to the big screen. Matrix Resurrections – with Lana Wachowski – will arrive in Italian cinemas on first January 2022. Neo (played by Keanu Reeves), plagued by strange memories, he is inside the Matrix, although he is not aware of it. His life takes an unexpected turn when a man tries to make him understand that his “reality” is not real.

Murder on the Nile (February 10)

Murder on the Nile, arriving on February 10, is the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express. The film is based on the novel Poirot on the Nile (1937), written by Agatha Christie. Kenneth Branagh (the director of the film) plays again Hercule Poirot. During a vacation on the Nile, the brilliant detective Poirot investigates the murder of a young heiress.

Uncharted (February 18)

The February 18 will be the day of Uncharted, Ruben Fleischer’s film which is the film adaptation of the video game series of the same name. Tom Holland (who plays Spider-Man in the MCU) takes on the role of Nathan Drake (The protagonist). Spectators will discover the first adventure of a very young Nathan, flanked by Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

The Batman (March 3)

The mythical dark knight is about to return to the big screen in a film directed by Matt Reeves (the director of The War – Planet of the Apes and Apes Revolution). The Batman – this is the title of the film – will be released on March 3, 2022. Bruce Wayne / Batman (played by Robert Pattinson) continues to scare criminals. The Hooded Crusader confronts Gotham City’s rampant corruption.

Doctor Strange 2: Into the Multiverse of Madness (May 14)

Following the huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be enriched with Doctor Strange 2: In the multiverse of madness, the Sam Raimi movie coming up on May 14, 2021. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen / Doctor Strange. The character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko is looking for the Time Stone, but an enemy threatens to destroy every sorcerer on Earth. Will Stephen Strange be able to resolve the situation? Viewers will find out more details regarding the Marvel multiverse.

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27)

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun. Tom Cruise plays US Navy officer Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (promoted to ship captain). The protagonist of the film becomes the mentor of Bradley, Goose’s son.

Lightyear – Buzz’s True Story (June 17)

Lightyear – The true story of Buzz will debut on June 17, 2022. A new sci-fi adventure that reveals the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the legendary Space Ranger to whom the toy of the same name appeared in Toy Story It is inspired. The film is directed by Angus MacLane (the director of Finding Dory and animator of A Bug’s Life, Toy Story 2 – Woody and Buzz to the rescue, Monsters & Co. and Finding Nemo).

Killers of the Flowers Moon (2022)

A scene from the movie Killers of the Flower Moon. Source: Apple Studios, Imperative Entertainment, Appian Way



Killers of the Flowers Moon, based on David Grann’s 2017 book, is the new film directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Eric Roth. Members of the Osage tribe are murdered under mysterious circumstances during the 1920s. The FBI therefore carries out an important investigation. The cast also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

Mission Impossible 7 (September 27)

Mission: Impossible 7 by Christopher McQuarrie is the seventh installment in the Tom Cruise film series. Coming up on September 27, 2022, the film tells a new adventure of Ethan Hunt, a timeless espionage specialist.

Spider ‑ Man: Across the Spider ‑ Verse – Part One (October 7)

2022 will also be the year of an anticipated comeback: the sequel to the acclaimed animated film Spider-man – A New Universe is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 7. Miles Morales And Ghost-Spider they prepare to embark on a new multidimensional adventure. The Spider-Verse expands further: new universes and characters (like Spider-Man 2099) arrive on the big screen. Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse – Part One is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November)

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film that is expected to hit the big screen during the month of November of 2022. After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman (interpreter of the protagonist), the plot of the film has become even more mysterious. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will focus on other characters; producer Nate Moore has confirmed that the actor who played T’Challa will not be replaced.

Avatar 2 (December)