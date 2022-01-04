The most anticipated films of 2022

Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson – February

The film that bewitched American critics at the end of the previous year will arrive here in 2022. And which reconfirms – even if there was no need – the stature of PTA among the living (capitalized) Authors. A story of love, of training, of cinema set in 70s Hollywood. Between supporting luxury Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper, but the scene is all for the revelations Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour, one of the director’s favorites) and Alana Haim (one of indie pop’s prodigious Haim sisters).

The Batman by Matt Reeves – March

After the unfortunate paranthesis Ben Affleck (but with him the public was too ungenerous, let’s face it), comes the very dark version signed by Matt Reeves, who wants to rewrite the superhero without superpowers “made in DC Comics” and bring him back to the glories that were of the ‘paired Bale / Nolan. This time it’s up to Robert Pattinson (chosen on paper, and in the first images, very right), flanked by the undeniable Catwoman by Zoë Kravitz and the “Penguin” Colin Farrell (already in the barrel a spin-off series). Hype to the stars, indeed: more.

Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets by David Yates – April

In the adventure that traces the origins of the Harry Potter myth (and of the “headmaster” Albus Dumbledore, aka Jude Law), Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander is still grappling with the misdeeds of Grindelwald, left in the previous chapter with the features of Johnny Depp. Which – in short, but not too much – the Internet court has decided to kill: in his place, therefore, Mads Mikkelsen. This is the real news, everything else is the usual (hopefully flawless) certainty.

Bullet Train by David Leitch – April

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock… but Lady Gaga stays out. She was also announced among the protagonists of this action with a Japanese background, but even without her name the cast promises fine (there are also Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Zazie Beetz and Logan Lerman). Five professional assassins inevitably cross the title train, which travels at very high speed. The specialist David Leitch, former architect of Atomic blonde And Deadpool 2.

The Northman by Robert Eggers – April

They came first The VVitch And The Lighthouse, author horror that have consecrated him among the great ones of recent years. Now Robert Eggers ups the ante, and so does the cast: Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård reunite later Big Little Lies (as mother and son: in different times of the story, of course), and with them there are also Ethan Hawke, Björk (!), Willem Dafoe and “his” Anya Taylor-Joy, launched by The VVitch. A has been defined revenge thriller viking: not bad.

Revenge of the blondes 3 by Jamie Suk – May

Well yes, all true: see (above) the latest statements by Reese Witherspoon herself, who had been harboring the project (long postponed) for some time. Almost twenty years (already?) From the second chapter, the legendary Elle Woods returns, trying to update her “vie en rose” to the current world: is there still room for America’s most cult lawyer? Mindy Kaling also enters the script: it is to be trusted.

Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski – May

Postponed due to a pandemic, pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell returns to the delight of Generation X and Early Millennials, who has launched an immortal myth. He is now a flight instructor and the guide of wannabe top gun Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late late flight partner Nick “Goose”. Among the returns also Val Kilmer, alias Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky, while Jennifer Connelly is the lead female instead of Kelly McGillis. Also in the cast are Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.

Jurassic World – The domain by Colin Trevorrow – June

Another round, other returns of cult sagas. And, above all, of unforgettable characters: the protagonists of Spielberg’s original – Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum – line up alongside the new faces of the Jurassic cycle, namely Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Spielberg is executive producer as always, Colin Trevorrow returns to the direction of the 2015 reboot, after the half misstep The destroyed kingdom directed by Juan Antonio Bayona (2018).

Don’t Worry Darling by Olivia Wilde – September

It was the convict set for Harry Styles (among the protagonists) and Olivia Wilde (director): yes, okay. But, speaking of cinema (we are here for this), what matters is that it is the second work of the actress and today the new author of the Hollywood scene, launched by Revenge of the losers (unfortunate Italian title of Booksmart). Fifties, America perfect only in appearance, and a wife (the phenomenal Florence Pugh) who perhaps rebels against her husband (Styles himself). Also in the cast are Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Ryan Coogler – November

What will be the new course of the Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman (sigh)? The spotlight should be aimed at sister Letitia Wright, but still – obviously – very little is known about the second chapter of the cinecomic that revolutionized the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that changed Hollywood. Behind the camera again Ryan Coogler, in front still Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett. The subtitle – Wakanda Forever – it is already goosebumps.

Avatar 2 by James Cameron – December

Finally, here we are. Oh well, we have to wait until next Christmas, but Avatar 2 this time it comes for real. And he won’t get out of the way for a long time: the sequels to the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema are scheduled to run until 2028 (theaters, at least until then, can breathe a sigh of relief). Cameron promised that “Weta Digital is doing an extraordinary job to bring the world of Pandora and the characters from the film back to life.” We look forward confidently.

Babylon by Damien Chazelle – December

After the beautiful (and by many misunderstood) First Man, Chazelle returns to the atmospheres of La La Land who made it what it has become. But this time the Hollywood is not the contemporary one, but that of the Golden Age (in this case, the transition from silent to sound, a bit like it happened in Singing in the rain). The original planned couple was made up of Brad Pitt and Emma Stone, but instead of the second, busy on other sets, came Margot Robbie. Once upon a time in Hollywood, again: it all comes together.

Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese – release to be defined

Never change a winning team. And the one composed by Martin Scorsese and his two fetish actors (Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio) is one of the most stratospheric of all time. This time, however, all three are together for the first time. The occasion of the historic meeting is this long-awaited thriller, which follows the chronicle of the murders that took place among members of an Indian tribe in Oklahohma after oil was found in their territory. We can not wait.

The eight mountains by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch – release to be defined

Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi together again: and that’s enough for us. The couple of new stars of our cinema, consecrated in one fell swoop by Do not be naughty by Claudio Caligari, is the protagonist of the adaptation of the novel Premio Strega by Paolo Cognetti, together with Filippo Timi and Elena Lietti. Directed by Felix van Groeningen by Alabama Monroe – A love story, joined by Charlotte Vandermeersch. Will it be Venice 79?

Drought by Paolo Virzì – output to be defined

Monica Bellucci, Silvio Orlando, Valerio Mastandrea, Elena Lietti, Claudia Pandolfi, Tommaso Ragno, Vinicio Marchioni, Sara Serraiocco, Max Tortora, Emanuela Fanelli, Gabriel Montesi… A host of names like this is enough. We only know this so far about the new Virzì, and moreover the fact that these choral stories will be set in a Rome that is dying of thirst: literally. At the screenplay, together with the director, the usual Francesco Piccolo and Francesca Archibugi, plus the new entry Paolo Giordano.