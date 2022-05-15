The most anticipated films of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is closer than ever. will be the next 1May 7th when the quintessential French film competition and the most important authorial recognition within the cinephile community is inaugurated, with the permission of the Oscars. More than 10 days later, on saturday 28 will be when the contest period is closed, knowing who will be the successor of Titan by Julian Duecornau. What are the most anticipated films that will participate in the festival?

‘as bestas’

The Spanish touch of Cannes 2022 will be provided by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and his as bestas. The preview of this thriller will be in the official section (out of competition) of the festival. It is a Spanish-French co-production, in which a Gallic couple lives in a town in the interior of Galicia. His relationship with the population is bad, due to his origin, but the tension will reach a point of no return.

‘Crimes of the Future’

Yeah I know the trailer traumatized us, we do not want to imagine what it will be like to see David Cronenberg’s latest perversion in its entirety. Of course, you won’t be alone in this sci-fi, mutilation, and faux-fur tale, as it features an incredible cast, including Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart They lead the production. She is not only the favorite to win the Palme d’Or, but she is also one of the premieres to follow this 2022.

‘Decision to Leave’

6 years after filming The maid, Park Chan-Wook returns to directing. He does it with an intriguing drama, in which a detective investigates the death of a man in the mountains. His relationship with his widow will change not only his professional life, but it will turn everything upside down, including the investigation.

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

In Spanish, Three thousand years waiting for youis about George Miller’s new movie. The Franchise Filmmaker Mad Max, is presenting this fantastic romance out of competition at Cannes 2022, before shooting the Furiosa spin-off. Starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swintonthe story takes place over years, although in reality the core of the story is a room of a hotel, a woman and a genius. The fantastic being (Elba) can grant her three wishes, but Alithea (Swinton) refuses to accept her offer, knowing all the tricks that popular legends teach. To convince her of it, he will tell you his story.