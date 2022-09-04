The most anticipated films of the 2022 Venice Film Festival

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival kicked off on August 31 with the world premiere of Background Noise, the adaptation that Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) shot for Netflix with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as the stars. Until September 10, the Lido island will kick off the new Oscar race.

Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Miter)

Country: Argentina, USA

Section: Official, to contest

Cast: Ricardo Darin, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner, Norman Briski

Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who in 1985 dared to investigate and persecute the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentine history. Undeterred by the still considerable military influence in the fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David vs. Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they ran against time to do justice for the victims of the military junta.

Paulina and The student consecrated the Argentinean Santiago Miter as one of the most promising voices of the new Latin cinema. The thriller based on real events Argentina 1985 is, along with Bardo, the only film spoken in Spanish that aspires this year to the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Background Noise (Noah Baumbach)

Country: United States

Section: Official, to competition, inauguration

Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Alessandro Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, André Benjamin

An industrial accident causes a terrible environmental incident in a bucolic city in the American Midwest, covering it in a toxic cloud. Jack, a university professor who has lived surrounded by the white noise of high technology, electromagnetic signals and consumerism, is forced to confront his own mortality.

Background Noise is the third episode in the love story between Noah Baumbach and Netflix, started by The Meyerowitz Stories and continued by Marriage Story. Hollywood had been trying to adapt Don DeLillo’s novel El silencio (Seix Barral) for more than 15 years. Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black) and Michael Almereyda (Hamlet) were the directors who came closest to achieving it.

In the margins (Juan Diego Botto)

Country: Spain, Belgium

Section: Orizonti

Cast: Penélope Cruz, Luis Tosar, Adelfa Calvo, Christian Checa, Aixa Villagrán, Font García, Nur Levi, Javier Perdiguero, Fabrice Boutique, Irene Bueno Royo, Juan Diego Botto

A film about family, love and solidarity. The countdown of three characters with three intertwined stories trying to stay afloat and survive key 24 hours that can forever change the course of their lives. The film explores the effect that a situation of economic stress has on personal relationships and how affection and solidarity can be an engine to get ahead. An exciting journey against the clock on the fringes of a big city.

Before going through the San Sebastian Festival, On the Margins will have its world premiere in one of the parallel sections in Venice. Juan Diego Botto’s first film as a director was born when Penélope Cruz encouraged her friend and former classmate to write a script for them to work together again for the first time since the filming of La matchmaker. The rest is history.

Blonde (Andrew Dominik)

Country: United States

Section: Official, out of competition

Cast: Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Evan Williams, Xavier Samuel, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, Chris Lemmon, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt,

Based on the bestseller by five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is the boldly reimagined personal story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the 1950s and 1960s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

More than 20 years ago, Joyce Carol Oates shocked the world with the publication of Blonde, a radical reimagining of more than 900 pages of the Marilyn Monroe myth. Andrew Dominik, an author who had already dismantled another American icon in The Assassination of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford, is behind the scenes of a film that caused public discomfort in the Netflix offices when its executives saw the first montage of the production. The graphics of the sex scenes (including a “rape” and “bloody cunnilingus”, already present in the original material) led the platform to ask Dominik for a remake. He this refused and eventually won the battle. Blonde will be the first star vehicle in the service of Ana de Armas, a firm candidate to succeed Kristen Stewart as the protagonist of the juiciest biopic of the year.

The Son

Country: UK, USA, France

Section: Official, to contest

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Anthony Hopkins

Peter sees how his hectic life with his new partner and their baby is transformed by the return of his ex-wife. She is she appears with the couple’s teenage son, a troubled young man who is difficult to communicate with, aggressive and distant and who has just dropped out of school. Peter will do everything possible to help the young man, but the weight of his condition will place the entire family on a delicate and dangerous path. A strange love attraction begins between them, full of contrasts.

French playwright and director Florian Zeller brings to the screen the second installment of his family trilogy. After The Father won two Oscars for Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Zeller himself along with Christopher Hampton, responsible for adapting his memorable dialogues into English), The Son brings the three together in another family drama that promises to push the audience to the limit. Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby make their French film debuts, while Hopkins will appear in a small role not part of the original stage play.

Bard

Country: MEXICO

Section: Official, out of competition

Cast: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani

A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his country of origin to face his identity, his family affections, the absurdity of his memories, as well as the past and new reality of his country. The character looks for answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present.

With his Oscars for Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015), Alejandro González Iñárritu became the first filmmaker to win the award in two consecutive years since John Ford did it in the 1930s. Bardo, his first collaboration with Netflix marks the return of Iñárritu to Mexico twenty years after Amores Perros changed his career forever. Its creators promise that the film, shot on 65mm, will be a nostalgic comedy set against an epic journey.