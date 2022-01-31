The most anticipated game of February 2022 – Nerd4.life

The beginning of the new year promises to be really very rich and February 2022, in particular, is characterized by an impressive concentration of titles, so much so that it has become a sort of meme, often evoked when it came to postponements and transfers from 2021 to the beginning. of 2022.

However, the result of the two polls on the most anticipated game of February 2022 is clear and the winning game is only one: Elden Ring, which has agreed both the editorial staff and readers, confirming the title to which the majority of users are aiming for the starting month. On the other hand, the thing is not too surprising if you think of the fame that surrounds the Souls-like of FromSoftware and the long wait that characterized it in the path from the first announcement to the presentation of the gameplay. Looking back now, it seems almost impossible that we have actually reached the end of that long journey, made up of rumors, insiders, hopes and doubts about the very existence of the project or its state of health. February 2022 is also the month of other great games, which, however, have not managed to scratch the primacy of Elden Ring as the most anticipated game: Horizon Forbidden West kicks off the new year of PS5 in the best way, representing one of the most anticipated exclusives on the Sony platform, but in the same period there are also Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Sifu, as well as CrossfireX and others. It so happened that many postponements have moved important releases to this month, bringing out a significant concentration of titles in the next four weeks, but let’s see what are the greatest expectations from the editorial staff and readers.

The most awaited by the editorial staff Elden Ring, a part image of the setting The result of the internal vote of the editorial board it is clear: with a notable gap from the runner-up, Elden Ring is the most anticipated game. As we said, this is not surprising at all considering the range of the game and the amount of fans of the genre that are also counted in these parts, but there are also other elements to take into consideration. The use of the open world for the first time, the construction of a game world that seems deep and particular, thanks also to the collaboration with the writer George RR Martin but also the stylistic cut given to the whole, which recalls medieval dark fantasy atmospheres but filtered by a typically Japanese taste, a little Berserk-style, they are all ingredients that attract even those who are not necessarily die-hard fans of FromSoftware’s works. In light of this, it’s no wonder the dominance shown in this month’s preferences for a 2022 Game of the Year candidate. With half of the points collected by Elden Ring, the runner-up is Dying Light: Stay Humana follow-up to the excellent post-apocalyptic action FPS setting that has held a large community of players together for a long time. Dying Light 2: Stay Human, a screenshot from the game After years of updates and expansions, the time has come to see a real substantial evolution of that game world and the possibilities offered by this in a second chapter that has what it takes to represent another long-term phenomenon, expanding and improving the characteristics of the progenitor in all directions. Third place is Horizon Forbidden West, another heavyweight of this month who finds himself a bit sacrificed by the proximity to other high-caliber titles despite being certainly one of the highlights of this 2022, especially as regards PS5. Just off the podium, a short distance from the latter, we also find CrossfireX, the Smilegate FPS with Campaign developed by Remedy that really arouses great curiosity.