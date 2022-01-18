The most anticipated hip hop albums of 2022

A lot of exciting new music is coming for those who love hip hop. After a year in which the release of several records was postponed, the tours were canceled and the rap greats were off the scene (apart from Ye and Drake), judging by the names on the summer tours and festivals, in the the next few months could arrive the albums that we all would like to hear. From Kendrick Lamar to Megan Thee Stallion, and possibly Kanye West himself, 2022 could prove to be an important year for the big names in rap.

The world has become unpredictable and whatever could happen. But with a little optimism, here are the 10 most anticipated rap records of 2022.

10Megan Thee Stallion

Is there anything Megan Thee Stallion can’t do? He spent 2021 studying for his degree and released the mixatape Something for thee Hotties. It seems ready for the next step: when if not in 2022? In the summer he told fans that a new album would be out later this year. And given the winter weather, there is a great need for “real hot girl shit”.

9Drake

Drake manages to be both elusive and constant, but never predictable. Whatever he decides to do, the chances are he won’t be doing well in 2022, if only because it could be an eventful year and he’s not one to back down. Maybe we’ll listen to a mixtape, some playlist or repackaging. Why not a More Life II?

8Monaleo

The Houston rapper exploded in 2021 with her first single Beating Down Yo Block, based on Knockin Pictures Off Da Wall by Yungstar, but it didn’t become a one hit wonder. The next Suck It Up And We Not Humping they made it clear that he is an MC with a marked musicality. His first EP is due out in the spring.

Bound

7Freddie Gibbs

Over the past two years Freddie Gibbs has been relentless and unbeatable and with producer Alchemist has created the new rap classic Alfredo, setting the stage for the next project. He hasn’t given any details on his upcoming releases, but an album of his own would bring some maturity (despite online squabbles with Gunna) to a rap landscape that badly needs it.

6Jack Harlow

The rapper of What’s poppin ‘ And Tyler Herro he managed to avoid the meme effect to lay the foundations for a solid career. His flow and good looks for everyone (he’s a huge New Balance fan, so to speak) make him an unlikely rap hero, the Pete Davidson of hip hop, or something like that. After contributing to some great pop records, he could be back on the scene in 2022.

5Earthgang

It’s been a while since Olu and WowGr8, from Atlanta, have joined forces in Earthgang. They have collaborated with everyone from Billie Eilish to Mac Miller and J. Cole. They bring to mind Atlanta’s quintessential weirdo, Outkast, but Earthgang’s music is rooted in the present and brings together the textures of contemporary hip hop with just the right amount of freakness. Ghetto Gods will be released on January 28th, taking us to another dimension.

Bound

4Lil Uzi Vert

Within a few years, Lil Uzi Vert released a highly anticipated album and the follow-up to the project with Future. In the meantime he has moved into the fields of luxury and fashion. He’s also put aside so many feats that we think a new record is on the way. At the time of Eternal Atake, in 2020, had hinted at a tentatively titled mixtape Pink Tape. She continued to sow clues, as well as dye her hair pink, in fact. But we are still talking about Lil Uzi Vert, anything is possible.

3Ye

The marathon that preceded the publication of Donda he has not quenched his interest in Ye, as evidenced by the clamor for the clash with Drake, the collaborations with Gap and Balenciaga, the divorce from Kim Kardashian and the relationship with actress Julia Fox. This year he will be headlining Coachella and has already begun to sow teasers of his new music, perhaps a collaboration with The Game judging by an Instagram post accompanied by the dida “My life has never been easy”. Ye confuses, produces, provokes. And it shows no signs of slowing down in 2022.

2Cardi B

At the start of the pandemic Cardi B was one of the few to demonstrate with the mega-hit Wap that people needed to have fun. In 2021 it was not stopped, even if it was a little secluded: it felt alone in Big Paper by DJ Khaled. In December, she said on Instagram that she needs some time for herself to balance the various aspects of her life. But despite her motherhood and other commitments, she seems ready for another round, obviously as a winner. “Besides,” he said, “I’ll have to release this album next year.” And we thank you.

1Kendrick Lamar

It’s been five years since Damn, yet that record still has a great sense of personal and political urgency. Thanks that album, today Kendrick Lamar can boast of having won a Pulitzer. In these five years he hasn’t been exposed to much. He recently said that the next album will be his last for the TDE label he has been recording with for a lifetime. It seems that in 2022 he will return to show up, in addition to performing at the Super Bowl. And you will see that it will leave its mark.

