The most anticipated marriages of 2022

The year that has just begun will seal the love between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer and many other celebrities

After two years of pandemic and restrictions, in 2022 many VIP couples will promise each other love, who have found themselves forced to postpone the date many times.

It is safe to bet that it will be a dream celebration.

Britney Spears

Among the couples most eager to get married there is the one formed by Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. For the pop star this is the third marriage and it comes after years of fighting her father for protection.

Brooklyn Beckham

The wedding between Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz is also highly anticipated. The two had to postpone the wedding due to the pandemic, but they have assured that in 2022 they will say “yes”.

The other couples

2022 will also bring orange blossom for Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. 2022 will finally bring a breath of joy and renewed love.