The most anticipated movie releases for 2023

Despite the fact that there are still a few months left to say goodbye to 2022, surely the most moviegoers and moviegoers already have their minds set on what will be the large film premieres by 2023. Going back to our red seats with a drink and a box of popcorn in hand is one of the best sensations we can experience. And even more so next year.

We anticipate that the billboard promises to be one of the best we’ve had lately. And it is that, taking into account the actors and directors who participate in it, it is not for less. We tell you all the details!

Upcoming movie releases in 2023

Babylon – January 27

2023 also promises for Margot Robbie. This time from the hand of nothing more and nothing less than ‘Brad Pitt’ will star in the film ‘Babylon’, which can also be a candidate for the Oscars. Award-winning director Damien Chazelle returns wanting more and with a journey to the origins of cinema in Hollywood.

Renfield – April 14

A film that rescues the original story of Robert Kirkman about Dracula’s assistant in the form of comedy, horror and fantasy that will be faithful to the characters in the book. Nicolas Cage will play the Vampire Count.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff return as our favorite Guardians in this new installment of the saga.

The Little Mermaid – May 26

The film will come as a revolution for having Halle Bailey as the first black actress to play the Little Mermaid. Always with the intention of giving us back the magic that the Disney classics give us, this is a remake directed by Rob Marshall that will make us all be under the sea again.

Indiana Jones 5 – June 30

Harrison Ford never tires of living adventures: not even 78 years can stop him. A decade later we will once again have the opportunity to enjoy the action of the saga. We can’t wait to hear all about its premiere!

Oppenheimer – July 21

Cilliam Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. Matt Damon or Florece Pugh: the names of the cast that Christopher Nolan has assembled for his next film ‘Oppenheimer’. It is based on the bookAmerican Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ and will tell the story of the man who created the atomic bomb.

The Marvels – July 28

The most powerful superheroines gather in ‘the marvels‘. Brie Larson as the protagonist of this production with Teyona Parris and Iman Vellani. What more can we ask for?

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents – November 17

No matter how many movies we’ve seen of ‘The Hunger Games‘ knows us little. That’s why, ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents‘ is a sequel that, although it does not have the main characters, will satisfy your desire for the saga with the life story of Coriolanus Snow, the tyrant leader of Panem.

