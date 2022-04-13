Everything indicates that 2022 will be a great year for cinema, with many original films, sequels and adaptations to be released. There is something for all tastes, but some have more expectant fans. That’s why we gather The most anticipated movies of 2022.

This year many films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are on the way that fans are looking forward to, such as the sequel to Doctor Strange. But there are also works that attract attention due to their cast and director, such as Killers Of The Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese.

Jackass Forever

february 4

Twelve years after the cast of Jackass come together to inflict pain on each other jackass 3dJohnny Knoxville, Steve-O and company come together once again to once again make a fool of themselves in Jackass Foreveralthough this time some new faces are added.

According to Wee Man, one of the members of the group of friends and pranksters, this film is the most masochistic so far. In fact, both Steve-O and Knoxville were hospitalized within two days of filming starting. It also includes moments of tenderness in the team. Either way, for those of you who grew up watching the original series on MTV, this movie was something you’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

batman

March 4

There are many proposals for Batman on the big screen, some better received than others. However, a new adaptation always catches the attention of fans, and several of them had high expectations about it. batman by Matt Reeves since it was announced in May 2019.

The trailers showed a grittier version of Batman, one that felt unlike anything seen about the hero. But the excitement also had to do with the cast: Robert Pattison as Batman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Paul Dano as the Riddler, who comes with a more contemporary and darker version, something quite different from what we saw with Jim Carrey in batmanforever.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 22

Nicolas Cage is one of the most beloved actors of the 1990s, and now he’s resurgent in a meta-comedy in which he plays himself. In this he joins the star of The MandalorianPedro Pascal, to show a hyperbolic version of his real-life struggle with stardom.

In the film, Cage reluctantly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of an extremely wealthy fan named Javi Gutierrez (Pascal). Quickly these characters become friends, but, of course, not everything can be rosy.

The Northman

April 22

Director Robert Eggers made a name for himself in the horror genre. His first feature film witchwas generally praised, and then, The Lighthousewas apparently even more praised by the public and critics.

The Northman centers on a Viking prince who swears revenge after his father is killed, but it’s the combination of Eggers’ reputation with the great cast that has audiences waiting: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe , Ethan Hawke and Bjork.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6th

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has fans hyped after the events of WandaVision, What If…? Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. In this sequel to Doctor Strange From 2016, the sorcerer will have to deal with the ramifications of the opening of the multiverse teaming up with America Chavez and Wanda Maximoff, while facing a powerful variant of himself.

Sam Raimi, director of the trilogy of Spider-Man—which arguably started it all—is back with his first superhero movie since. Will we have Tobey Maguire again? We will know soon.

Top Gun: Maverick

may 27th

It’s been more than 35 years since it came out top gun, and now Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer are back for a sequel. It centers on the iconic aviator Maverick as he battles the ghosts of his past and dodges the constant paperwork of his duties.

Actually, the filming finished in 2019, but due to the pandemic its release has been delayed countless times. However, it will finally hit theaters on May 27, so you can get ready to sing along to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” while you’re on your way to see it.

Lightyear

June 17

The franchise toy story As such, it came to an end with its fourth installment, but for Pixar there is still fun to be had with its characters, only in a different way. This is how this year comes Lightyeara prequel that will explore how Buzz became so famous that he was turned into a toy.

Fresh out of his stint as the MCU’s Captain America, Chris Evans lends his voice to the “real” Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut who was the inspiration for the Marvel action figure. toy story. It is an unmissable film for fans who grew up with the adventures of Buzz, Woody and company.

Elvis

June 24

After Bohemian Rhapsody Y Rocketmanthe next biopic of a musical artist is Elvis. It stars Austin Butler, who plays the king of rock and roll, and Tom Hanks, who takes on the role of manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Baz Luhrmann, who was behind Moulin Rouge Y The Great Gatsby, directs this film about the professional relationship between a young Elvis Presley and Tom Parker. But that’s not all, here they will also show us some of the key moments of the courtship between the singer and Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), which was prohibited in the beginning.

Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8

The first two Thor movies were considered solid, at best, by fans and critics, so it didn’t look like it was going to get a fourth installment. However, thanks to the big changes made in Thor: Ragnaröknow the hero feels fresher than almost any other character in the Marvel movies.

Thor: Love and Thunder it also marks the return of Jane Foster (as she will become Mighty Thor), the debut of Christian Bale in the MCU, and the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy. That, added to the creativity of Taika Waititi and the comedic skills of Chris Hemsworth, makes it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Don’t Worry Darling

September 23

Most of the most anticipated movies are part of existing franchises, but with Don’t Worry Darling is different. In this case, what’s exciting is who’s involved in the project and the mysterious premise: a housewife discovers a disturbing secret about her seemingly perfect life in a utopian community.

After having a great debut with book smart 2017, Olivia Wilde returns to directing with Don’t Worry Darling. He will also have a role alongside Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and a handful of other big names.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part One

October 7

Although everyone has talked about Spider-Man: No Way Home since it hit theaters, for many the best superhero movie is Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2018, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Fans have waited a long time for the sequel, whose first trailer revealed that it will be the first part of a larger story. The fantastic voice cast will be back, albeit joined by Issa Rae as Spider-Woman and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099. With great characters, a strong soundtrack, and a unique animation style, this is likely to be another hit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November 11th

This movie provokes mixed feelings. Chadwick Boseman would return to the sequel to Black Panther as T’Challa, the benevolent ruler of Wakanda, but his devastating death in 2020 changed the plans. In fact, director Ryan Coogler decided that making the film without Boseman is “the hardest thing he’s ever done.”

This also means someone new will have to take up the mantle of Black Panther, whether it’s Shuri, Nakia, M’Baku, or someone new. Either way, the first installment was a cultural phenomenon and blockbuster, and possibly the second will be as well.

Killers Of The Flower Moon

November

There is no official release date for Killers of the Flower Moonalthough it is scheduled for November of this year. Based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name, the film tells the story of the “Reign of Terror,” which sees members of the Osage tribe murdered in the 1920s.

While the name itself may not jump out at you, the main reason for the hype is mostly due to the combination of Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The new film marks the director’s tenth collaboration with De Niro and sixth with DiCaprio, most of them being movie classics.

Avatar 2

December 16

The original 2009 film broke box office records thanks to the work of James Cameron, the cast and the stunning visual effects that had everyone running to see it in 3D. And even though it’s been over a decade and the franchise isn’t as popular as others, there are still people who can’t wait to see how this one will play out.

Not much is known about what the film will be about, but Cameron told Entertainment Weekly that “the story of the sequels will follow Jake, Neytiri and their children. It’s more of a family saga about their problems with humans.” On the other hand, it is known that most of the original cast will return, that they will be joined by Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh, and that, of course, the film will look amazing.

