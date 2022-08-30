The most anticipated nineties revival for your sales feet at Zara

If you have been reading us for a few months, you will know that we are addicted to the world of fashion and that most of the trends and ideas of looks that we show you in this space, the we always catch our favorite fashion influencers of Instagram, especially the two Sevillians Rocío Osorno and Carmenón. And it is in Carmenon’s profile, especially, where we are most inspired and with whom we learn the most from Inditex’s pretty girl, Zara, she is the number one zarera expert on the entire internet. What Carmenon says about fashion and trends is true. Really.

Well, the Sevillian has been commenting on Instagram for several days now that we are about to resume a nineties revival in full rule, a return to the past that, although it may be a bit shocking at first because it was the fashion we wore in the 2000s, in the end we will all end up succumbing to its charms and sweeping the clothing stores of the shopping center with everything referring to this particular style. If you saw at the time, or are watching now, the telenovela Pasión de Gavilanes or you were a fan of Coyote Dax’s “Don’t break my poor heart anymore”, then we are sure that you will run to buy these Zara cowboy boots.

Zara cowboy boots the new trend

When we read on the internet, especially on Instagram, a “#suslodije” or a “little word from Carmenon”, we already know that the garment in question that the influencer is talking about vaa cause a furor and an out of stock in hours, sometimes minutes. We have to confess that we are one of those girls who, as soon as they see something on their profile, we are already in the Zara mobile application putting the garment in the shopping cart and paying. Sometimes we even want to be so fast that we don’t even take a good look at what we’re buying, Carmenon has said that it’s going to be the new plague of the season, and we trust her 200%. Therefore, we recommend that you go already filling your autumn wardrobe with cowboy-style garmentslike these cowboy boots from Zara because all of us, we repeat, all of us, are going to wear it in the coming months.

And it is that our favorite Zara expert on the entire internet, has years devoting himself to finding the trends of this fashion store and his experience in the subject make him know how to detect, quickly, everything that is going to be worn in the coming seasons. For example, this cowboy style has begun to be seen very often in the street style of the top Italian influencersa cowboy style that has also spread throughout Ibiza and other islands, which suggests that, very soon, the cowboy will captivate the rest of the country in a short period of time.

fashions and trendy clothes

It was in the year 2000, when the famous instagrammers of today did not yet exist, when two celebrities of those years, and who continue to be so today, how are Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller, they surprised us, for the first time, with some cowboy-style shoes. So, unsurprisingly, those cowboy-style boots, in no time, became the trendiest shoes of those years. And, since in recent years everything we see on the fashion catwalks is a total return to the past, it was clear that these cowboy boots had to return to our lives from one moment to the next.

For this reason, if you are already looking for how to fill your wardrobe with autumn clothes before it is definitively established with us, these Zara cowboy boots have to be one of your first acquisitions if you want to go to the last this season. The best thing about these cowboy-style boots is that they go with everything, you can wear them with long dresses, jeans, boho-style dresses or miniskirts. They allow you to combine them with any outfit, whether day or night, more formal or informal. You are already cowboy boots in the purest style of the 90s They are being seen by many well-known fashion stores, but it is these Zara cowboy boots that we want to talk to you about today because we have loved them at the highest level.

These Zara cowboy boots are basically some low heel cowboy boots, 5 centimeters high, and suede. In addition, they are high-top, reach almost below the knee, and, to give them a more cowboy and cowboy style, they have shooter details on their sides. Its tip is pointed, it is sand brown, a kind of light beige, and its sole is dark brown. In addition, they are very comfortable to wear, since inside they have a flexible technical foam insole Composed of latex, so they will not give you foot pain for many hours that you wear them, you will always feel comfortable with them. We know they are a bit expensive, but it is worth spending the 89.95 euros they cost, since they are of the highest quality and you are not going to take them off in the coming months, at least you will use them throughout the fall and winter.