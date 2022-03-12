The most anticipated premiere of the month on Netflix is ​​very close

The streaming giant, Netflix, does not stop and every month prepares its artillery of premieres covering the most varied tastes. But, almost always the objective is focused on a specific product that they seek to make it the success of reproductions of the moment.

Source: Instagram @bridgertonnetflix

As announced several weeks ago, the calendar scheduled for March Netflix has prepared one of the best releases of the year. It is one of the fictions that generated the most interest with its first season, so expectations are high.

It is, neither more nor less than Bridgerton, which will return to the screen next Friday, March 25 with a new story to tell that already looks very attractive. It is worth mentioning that the Bridgerton series is based on the Regency era and has as its axis the Julia Quinn books.

In this second season, Bridgerton completely changes course. This season’s story will focus on Jonathan Bailey and his character, anthonyand his search for the ideal woman to marry.

The truth is that the creation of Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton, It already generates numerous expectations in the users of the service and beyond its typical cliché moments of the romantic genre, the truth is that the strip has different factors that make it the most anticipated of the month.