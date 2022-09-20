The most anticipated releases of 2023

Next year’s film novelties are exciting. We will have many nostalgic proposals and others that are more innovative and disruptive, options for the whole family and for a more adult audience. Sagas, prequels, sequels and new installments of the most popular franchises.

We are anxious to see the next releases on the big screen, which already promise to be a success, so here we leave you a list with some of them, so that you know every last detail and you can write down the date to go to the cinema in the calendar.

The best movies of 2023

Decision to leave (January 20)

the revered director Park Chan-wookauthor of some of the best South Korean films of all time, returns to the big screen with Decision to leave. The film has been presented as one of the favorites on the billboard and won the award for Best Direction at the Cannes Festival.

Starring margot robbie Y Brad Pittthis film is one of the great Hollywood premieres nominated for the Oscar of 2023. The plot will be set precisely in the origins of the film industry.

The remake joins the list of films Disney that aim to bring the magic of these animated classics back to human beings. this time with Rob Marshall in command and Halle Bailey like Ariel and Melissa McCarthy like Ursula. In addition, the film features original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse (June 16)

After winning the Oscar for Best Action Movie with its sequel, this new installment promises to achieve at least the same success as the previous one.

After the premiere of Lightyear, pixar has taken a liking to that return to the original films and has prepared the premiere of Elementaryin which a fiery girl and a flowing guy decide to show how much they have in common.

Margot Robbie is on fire! This time she will be with Ryan Gosling and will play the most famous doll in the world: nothing more and nothing less than Barbie. There is no doubt that the film is one of the most anticipated of 2023.

Oppenheimer (July 21)

Christopher Nolan returns to the big screen with Oppenheimera historical film about the man who created the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy He will play the same American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film.

The Marvels (July 28)

The most famous superheroines Marvel come together in this film, initially known as ‘Captain Marvel 2’. Empowerment, feminism and integrity in a film starring Brie Larson, Teyona Parris Y Magnet Vellani.

Dune: Part 2 (November 17)

The second installment of dunes It already has a date. The cast made up of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista Y Charlotte Rampling will continue to lead with a more understandable plot.

Timothée Chalamet in the role of the enigmatic Willy Wonka. We will be able to know the history of this character that we could already discover in the book A fantasy world of Roadl Dahl or in the movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. A musical version and more fanciful than ever.

