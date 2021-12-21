The most anticipated science fiction and fantasy films of 2022

Escape from everyday life to explore distant futures or fantastic worlds, only to discover that they are not very different from ours: science fiction and fantasy are often very precise in reworking anxieties, fears and conflicts of the present, translating them into an imaginative and universal language. We can bet that some of the most anticipated films of 2022 will follow this path, and in the list below you can already identify some of them. To compile the list, I have excluded those titles that belong to 2021 (such as Matrix Resurrections, outgoing on January 1, 2022 but already included in this year’s list), and those that fall heavily into other categories, such as cinema action and animation: you will find them in the dedicated lists. Obviously the hope is to be able to see them in theaters, apart from the films already planned on streaming services.

Here is the list, in strict no particular order:

Everything Everywhere All at Once by Daniels

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the second feature film by Dan Kwan And Daniel Scheinert, a couple of filmmakers known as Daniels, former directors of Swiss Army Man. The trailer promises a crazy and hallucinatory epic: the big one Michelle Yeoh she plays a Chinese immigrant who finds herself at the center of an extraordinary adventure between parallel worlds, and must save the world by connecting with various alternative realities. Bizarre scenarios, martial arts e googly eyes as if there was no tomorrow, all under the aegis of A24.

American release: March 25, 2022

Italian release: to be defined

Slumberland by Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence (Constantine, I am legend) transposes the legendary comic Little Nemo in Slumberland from Winsor McCay. Instead of Nemo, however, there will be Nema (Marlow Barkley), a little girl who will explore an incredible dream world to search for her missing father, accompanied by a half-human and half-monstrous creature (Jason Momoa, nothing less). The impression is that the links with the work of McCay are very fleeting, but it is still early to tell. Slumberland will come out on Netflix, and here you will see the very first images.

Netflix release: to be defined

Distant by Will Speck and Josh Gordon

First science fiction film for Will Speck And Josh Gordon, directors of Blades of Glory, The Switch And The party before the holidays; they also created the animated series Hit-Monkey on Hulu. Distant will tell the story of Andy (Anthony Ramos), a space miner whose spaceship gets stuck in an asteroid, which sends it to an alien planet. In addition to coming into conflict with the AI ​​of his survival suit (rumor of Zachary Quinto), the protagonist establishes a link via radio with Naomi (Naomi Scott), trapped in her escape pod with little oxygen available. They produce DreamWorks Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Automatik Entertainment And Six Foot Turkey Productions, while Universal will take care of the distribution.

American release: September 16, 2022

Italian release: to be defined

Spaceman from Johan Renck

Johan Renck, acclaimed director of the series Chernobyl, suitable for Netflix the novel Spaceman of Bohemia from Jaroslav Kalfar, known in Italy as The cosmonaut (Guanda). The story revolves around a cosmonaut (Adam Sandler) who embarks on a mission to the edge of the galaxy, to collect samples of an ancient and mysterious dust. His life on Earth, however, quickly begins to fall apart, and the protagonist turns to the only voice that can help him put it back together: a creature from the dawn of time hiding in the shadows of his spaceship. In the cast of Spaceman also appear Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano And Kunal Nayyar.

Netflix release: to be defined

Hocus Pocus 2 by Anne Fletcher

Almost twenty years after the first film (one of the greatest cult for kids of the nineties), Hocus Pocus 2 will bring the sisters back on stage Sanderson, interpreted by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy: the three witches will wreak havoc in modern-day Salem, but three high schoolers – Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) And Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) – they will fight to stop them. The direction was entrusted to Anne Fletcher, known for Step Up And Blackmail of love, while the exit is waiting on Disney +.

Release on Disney +: to be defined

The Adam Project from Shawn Levy

The collaboration between Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy after Free Guy (but also between the director and Netflix after Stranger Things). The actor of Deadpool interprets Adam, a man who goes back in time from the future – where time travel is taking its first steps – on a secret mission. Meet yourself child (Walker Scobell) and sets off with him on another journey through time in search of his father (Mark Ruffalo), just disappeared. Together, the three must save the world from an unspecified threat. In the cast of The Adam Project also appear Zoe Saldana And Jennifer Garner; here the first pictures.

Netflix release: to be defined

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets by David Yates

Third chapter for the spin-off of Harry Potter, still directed by David Yates. The dismissal of Johnny Depp aroused much controversy, but the Warner has found a great replacement in Mads Mikkelsen, which he will then interpret Gellert Grindelwald. It will be up to Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) lead a team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle baker on a perilous mission to stop him, on behalf of Albus silente (Jude Law). The story will take place in the 1930s, mainly in Rio de Janeiro. Here the trailer.

American release: April 15, 2022

Italian release: April 13, 2022

Borderlands by Eli Roth

After several horror films (and a fantasy for kids), Eli Roth directs his first sci-fi blockbuster: Borderlands is taken from the video game of the same name Gearbox Software And 2K Games, set on the planet Pandora. An outlaw called Lilith (Cate Blanchett) must find the daughter of the powerful Atlas (Édgar Ramírez), and form an alliance with an unexpected team: Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu) and the robot Claptrap (Jack Black). Stellar cast for an ambitious transposition.

American release: to be defined

Italian release: to be defined

Moonfall by Roland Emmerich

You know Roland Emmerich, that director who makes movies full of chaos and destruction? Same as Independence Day, Godzilla, The dawn of the next day And 2012? Here, he made another movie full of chaos and destruction. It is called Moonfall, and this time the threat comes from the Moon, which comes out of orbit and enters a collision course with Earth. It is not a natural catastrophe, however: the cause is in fact to be found in a dark and mysterious force. The former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry), the colleague Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and the conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley) undertake a space mission to stop it. Here the trailer, and here the opening scene.

American release: February 4, 2022

Italian release: February 17, 2022

Peter Pan & Wendy by David Lowery

After the splendid The Green Knight, the eclectic talent of David Lowery returns to Disney territory, where he had already made The invisible dragon. Peter Pan & Wendy is obviously based on Peter Pan, the boy who didn’t want to grow up from JM Barrie, already transposed from Disney in the famous cartoon of 1953. Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson are the two eponymous protagonists, while Jude Law interprets the Captain Hook. The film will be released directly on Disney +, and here you can see a photo from the set of the very young heroes.

Release on Disney +: to be defined

65 from Scott Beck And Bryan Woods

Scott Beck And Bryan Woods they directed two feature films (horror Nightlight And Haunt – The house of terror), but are best known as co-writers of At Quiet Place: the idea of ​​the film was born from them, authors of the first draft. Well, 65 will be the couple’s third feature film, and will tell the story of an astronaut (Adam Driver) who crashes on a mysterious planet, where he discovers he is not alone. There is no other information on the plot, but it will be interesting to find out what the two directors have prepared, and also to see Driver in such a role. The cast also features Ariana Greenblatt And Chloe Coleman; among the producers there is Sam Raimi.

American release: May 13, 2022

Italian release: to be defined

Jurassic World: Domination by Colin Trevorrow

After the failure of The Book of Henry and the sunset of his projects for Star Wars IX, Colin Trevorrow back to the saga that he himself relaunched. Jurassic World: Domination promises to finally vary the usual formula, and will tell the consequences of the spread of dinosaurs all over the globe. The result will be a great international adventure, where Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) And Owen (Chris Pratt) will meet the magical trio of the original film: the Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), the Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and the Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). You can see the prologue of the film by clicking here.

American release: June 10, 2022

Italian release: June 9, 2022

Avatar 2 by James Cameron

We close the list with the great sci-fi event of 2022, a sequel expected for 13 years: Avatar 2, postponed numerous times, will reveal the vision of James Cameron for the continuation of the saga, and will allow us to understand if the public really still wants to explore Pandora. The director intends to expand the mythology of Na’vi, but also the family unit of Jake And Neytiri (we will see their children). The technology has been further refined in order to shoot with performance capture underwater, following the great passion of Cameron for scuba diving and the world of the abyss. A research that lasted more than ten years, which hopefully will give good results: also because others are planned three movie, after this. In the cast Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, Brendan Cowell, Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

American release: December 16, 2022

Italian release: to be defined

