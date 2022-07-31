The most anticipated series of Netflix, HBO Max and Disney + that will arrive at the end of the year | Entertainment

There are people who live from premiere to premiere. What they like most in life is that moment when one of the big platforms releases a new series or movie. Those people lived like a party the premiere of Better Call Saul and the Peaky Blinders. Those days were holidays.

Today’s report is for all of them. Do not worry if this is not your case, since you are also interested in what we bring to the magazine. This 2022 has been impressive, with series that had been in the works for years, others, on the other hand, have exploded when nobody expected it. Total, serious after serious.

And despite the fact that we are at the gates of August, which translates into a logical drop in releases and premieres, by the end of the year the people of Netflix, HBO Max or Disney + have a lot of gunpowder ready. Some can break all the records ever achieved. For that reason, be careful.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

It is true that we have seen how Eleven and her gang of nerds ended; just as we have known a little more than Master Kenobi did once he arrived on Tatooine to watch over Luke from the shadows; despite everything, believe us, there is a lot of material that will take your breath away

Without further delay, let’s go with the most anticipated series of this end of the year 2022. There is more than you think and, possibly, the best is yet to come in just a few months. Let’s check it out together.

The most anticipated series of Netflix, HBO Max and Disney + that will arrive at the end of the year

The Crown (Season 5)

Based on Peter Morgan’s play, The Audience, tells the story of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, and the relationship between two of the most famous addresses in the world: Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Streetwith the intrigues, love affairs and machinations behind the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

Two houses, two courts, one crown. Each season deals with political rivalries and personal intrigues during a decade of the reign of Elizabeth II. and explores the delicate balance between his private life and public life.

Netflix adds 3 new games for subscribers, one of them based on eye movement

The first season begins with a 25-year-old princess facing the daunting task of running the world’s most famous monarchy, while also forging a relationship with a domineering war-hardened Prime Minister: Winston Churchill. Since then we go for the 4th.

This series is one of the great Netflix productions, not in vain is it one of the most expensive series to produce per chapter, as we saw a few days ago in the report of the most expensive series in history. The fifth season will arrive in November 2022.

Title: The Crown

The Crown Release date : 2022

: 2022 Duration: 51 minute episodes

51 minute episodes Platform: Netflix

Sex Education (Season 4)

As the insecure Otis has an answer to any questions about sex thanks to his mother being a sexologist, a classmate encourages him to open a “sex consultancy” at the institute. With this synopsis he started Sex Education (2019) three years ago and since then it has been an international success.

Netflix’s great teen series, if we remove works like Elite and company from the equation. English humour, charismatic characters, a very good script and actors such as Gillian Anderson make Sex Education worth every episode of its three seasons.

First trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix, a wonder in stop-motion

With this choice we have cheated a bit, since there is no exact release date, although it is speculated (if we look at the previous release), that It will arrive in September 2022, that is, with the entrance of autumn.

Of course, we know that Netflix has killed some people in the series for scheduling reasons, which will surely make some sad, since each and every one of them has a special place in the hearts of fans. The crush with this series was real.

Title: sex education

sex education Release date : 2022

: 2022 Duration: 50 minute episodes

50 minute episodes Platform: Netflix

the house of the dragon

HBO announced Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon as a new Game of Thrones spin-off that would delve deeper into the history of House Targaryen and Westeros’ past by being based on George RR Martin’s novel Fire and Blood.

The series will focus on the contest between two rival factions of House Targaryen and their struggle for power. Set some 300 years before the original seriesGame of Thrones: The House of the Dragon will tell the events that led to what is known as the Dance of Dragons.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

It is the series called to dispute the throne with The Lord of the Rings. That is, HBO Max vs. Amazon Prime Video. In favor of this one: the original Game of Thrones series was the biggest phenomenon of the past decade in the world of television.

The premiere of this is the closest of this entire list, since JGame of Thrones: House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2022. That is, in just a few weeks. If you are a fan of the saga you surely have this date tattooed on your head, if not, you are on time.

Title: the house of the dragon

the house of the dragon Release date : 2022

: 2022 Duration: to be confirmed

to be confirmed Platform: HBO Max

Willow

medieval tale with witches, dwarves and magic powers. In the dungeons of the castle of the evil sorceress Queen Bavmorda, a prisoner gives birth to a girl who, according to an ancient prophecy, will end the reign of the sorceress.

The midwife tries to save the child from Bavmorda’s wrath, but, overtaken by the castle’s bloodhounds, she has no choice but to throw the cradle into the river. Thanks to the current, the cradle reaches a village of dwarves, where the girl is adopted by the brave Willow. But… wasn’t this a movie?

All the Star Wars series on Disney +, ordered according to their score

Exactly 34 years after its premiere, Willow (1988) returns, but in series form. We will have the friendly and magical farmer again, again played by Warwick Davis, one of the most iconic actors of recent decades (let’s not forget that he appears in Star Wars and Harry Potter).

Here Disney + has wanted to pull nostalgia to convince the millions of young people who grew up watching the original film, despite the fact that now we paint gray hair and have children. Surely one of the most anticipated series of the moment. Willow, the series, will premiere on November 30, 2022.

Title: Willow

Willow Release date : 2022

: 2022 Duration: to define

to define Platform:Disney+

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5)

The death of Serena’s husband will resonate beyond the borders of Gilead, whose influence is slowly spreading to Canada, where June has found refuge.

Elisabeth Moss’s character wants Serena to know who is behind Waterford’s death, but for the widow played by Yvonne Strahovski, it is a great opportunity to shine.

The fifth season will be released on HBO Max before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, in the theocracy that has replaced the United States on the maps, Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia hatch a plan to try and reform the republic.

Title: The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale Release date : 14 September 2022

: 14 September 2022 Duration: to define

to define Platform: HBO Max

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon has made a very strong bet with the series based on JRR Tolkien’s books. The Lord of the Rings is already the most expensive series in history, making it seem like small change what series like Game of Thrones or The Mandalorian cost.

When Amazon launched its Amazon Prime Video television platform, it did so with intimate series such as The Man in the Castle, Mozart in the Jungle or Transparent.

They are excellent series but aimed at a very specific audience, which did not serve to attract users to the platform. And meanwhile, bombshells like HBO’s Game of Thrones or The Crown or Stranger Thing.

We have already seen the first teasers and it points to Amazon’s all or nothing with the Lord of the Rings.

Title: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Release date : 2 September 2022

: 2 September 2022 Duration: to define

to define Platform: Prime Video

And these are the most anticipated series of the moment that will see the light from this next month until the remainder of the year 2022.