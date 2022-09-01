The most anticipated series returns this September
This September classes are back, work is back, routine is back… and many series are back too. And it is that beyond the expected fiction of The Lord of the rings, the rings of power, which arrives tomorrow, Friday, the great novelties of the month are all new seasons of fiction that will surely ring a bell. We are talking about the sixth rick and morty and of The Good Fightin hbo max Y Movistar+, respectively; and from the fifth of cobra kai and of The Handmaid’s Taleavailable in Netflixthe first, and HBO Spain, the second. Next, we tell you everything you need to remember about each of them.
1
Rick and Morty S6 (September 5, HBO Max)
When rick and morty signed a contract to broadcast up to 70 chapters over 10 seasons, the fear of many viewers was that the creative series about the intergalactic adventures of a mad scientist and his grandson would settle into the formula and lose its characteristic originality.
And if it is true that this happened in some chapter of the fifth season, it is also true that the series arrives in good shape in the sixth, especially after an explosive season finale with the destruction of the Citadel, the meeting point of all the Ricks and Mortys of the various dimensions, which leaves a great unknown for what has to come next.
two
The Good Fight T6 (September 8, Movistar +)
Robert Y Michelle Kingthe creators of the series, joked that they have had enough of The Good Fight, and there are already six seasons of the series. A lawyer drama that has always had a great capacity to analyze current affairs and will continue to do so in this latest season, which even had to be rewritten to introduce the controversy over abortion in the United States.
The debate on the right to vote, the climate of tension or a possible civil war will be other topics that will appear in this fiction that will incorporate the actor Richard Lane to accompany the usual audra mcdonald Y Christine Baransky.
3
Cobra Kai S5 (September 9, Netflix)
who would say when Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz Y Hayden Schlossberg created a sequel The Karate Kid for Youtube that at this point would be premiering its fifth season as one of the most watched series of Netflix.
In this case, we don’t know if it will be the last, but we do know that its protagonists return to face each other again after Daniel and Johnny’s defeat in the tournament, which forces them to stop practicing as senseis. The unexpected return of Chozen and Terry Silver’s bribery of the referee, however, pose a new climate full of tension for a new season full of action.
4
The Handmaid’s Tale S5 (September 15, HBO)
Fifth season of the dystopia adapted to television by Bruce Miller from the novel Margaret Atwood. Elizabeth Moss will continue to lead the series with a character who is now in exile trying to do everything possible to reunite the family and fight the power of Gilead, this radically patriarchal system that has left her traumatized to the point of torturing and executing fred waterford at the end of the fourth season.
We will see if the information that he extracted helps him to elaborate his revenge plan, but we will not see more is the actor who played him, Joseph Fiennesnor to Alexis Bledelwho has also left the series.