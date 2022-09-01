The most anticipated series returns this September

When rick and morty signed a contract to broadcast up to 70 chapters over 10 seasons, the fear of many viewers was that the creative series about the intergalactic adventures of a mad scientist and his grandson would settle into the formula and lose its characteristic originality.

And if it is true that this happened in some chapter of the fifth season, it is also true that the series arrives in good shape in the sixth, especially after an explosive season finale with the destruction of the Citadel, the meeting point of all the Ricks and Mortys of the various dimensions, which leaves a great unknown for what has to come next.