the most anticipated stars and films of the new cinema exhibition

Wednesday 1st September the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, and like every year the lido will host a large number of international stars including directors and actors of the films that will be premiered.

All eyes are obviously on the new adaptation of Dune signed by Denis Villeneuve, which boasts an all-star cast composed among others by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.

Speaking of high-profile actors and filmmakers, Ridley Scott will present his eagerly awaited The Last Duel starring in Venice Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, while to receive the coveted Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement will be nothing less than Jamie Lee Curtis, which will be presented on 8 September in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema before the out-of-competition screening of Halloween Kills.

Waiting for confirmation of their presence, divas such as are also expected on the red carpet of the Lido Kristen Stewart (Spencer by Pablo Larrain), Anya Taylor-Joy (Edgar Wright’s The Last Night in Soho), Olivia Colman (The Last Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal).

The most anticipated Italian stars are instead Claudio Santamaria and Pietro Castellitto, both protagonists of Gabriele Mainetti’s Freaks Out. The presence of Toni Servillo, interpreter of several films in competition including It was the hand of God by Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino, while Elio Germano is the protagonist of Latin America, the new noir of the D’Innocenzo brothers.