The most anticipated streaming series of 2022

Streaming has set the standard in recent years, especially in the entertainment industry and even more so in games, series and movies. In the gaming sector, this technology has made it possible to improve and innovate many experiences, facilitating, among other things, interaction with other players; such is the case of live games, very popular in online casinos.

As for the streaming series and movies, this year is seen as one of the best, since there is still a lot of material to be cut in the premieres that are yet to come. Let’s take a look at the next releases that are coming in the different streaming services.

Amazon Prime brings us for this coming September, one of the most anticipated series of this year: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This next series is considered a prequel to the successful Lord of the Rings trilogy and more than $465 million was invested for its first season. This is one of the reasons why it has raised so many expectations.

If you like series where mystery and terror dominate freely, then you will surely be interested in this next series that Netflix will premiere. This production will plunge us into a residence inhabited mostly by patients with terminal illnesses. But for some strange reason, everything starts to get out of control. As additional information, this next series was created by Mike Flanagan, the same one who developed other productions such as Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House.

Disney + wants to show us that Stop-motion (animated dolls or objects) still has a lot to offer and for this it has prepared the animated series Frankenweenie. The story tells of a boy who revives his beloved dog using the methods of Victor Frankenstein. But suddenly, everything will get out of control and we will find ourselves involved in a story full of monsters and lots of fun.

Without a doubt, Game of Thrones left a huge void in a large legion of fans who were hungry for more stories. Well, HBO will try to fill that void with House of the Dragon which will take place 300 years after the events of Game of Thrones. The series will tell us about the decline of the Targaryen House and the tough competition that this noble family faced.

Although it is not a series as such, but rather a movie, Damián Szifron has brought together Diego Peretti and Luis Luque to bring this classic of Argentine cinema to the popular Netflix service in 4K. For those who haven’t seen this Argentine classic, it’s about two friends who get involved in an odyssey of adventures. The film is classified as police-comic.

Despite not dragging a large legion of followers compared to other series like Dark or Stranger Things, The Crown has 11 Emmy awards behind it, so its continuity is more than justified. In this fifth installment that Netflix will bring, the series will be based on the 90’s and will tell us about the royal family’s relationship with Prime Minister John Major and the collapse of the marriage relationship between Carlos and Diana.

For people who love science fiction and suspense, they will surely receive this movie from Amazon Prime with open arms. Moonfall will involve us in a story where our planet will be on the verge of annihilation, since, for a mysterious reason, the moon has left its orbit and will hit the Earth. To save humanity, ex-astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry), astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley) must leave everything behind and embark on a near-impossible mission to the Moon to try and save humanity. the planet.

What they will discover will be of cosmic proportions…!

Finally, Disney + will bring us one of the most anticipated series since the end of 2021, when it was announced: She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. This production will follow the story of Hulk’s cousin, a successful lawyer who, after receiving a transfusion from the Hulk, will also adopt her powers. As we can foresee, the series will plunge us after these events into a story of action and comedy. The series is geared towards a mixed audience.

In this series, Netflix will transport us to a Spanish thriller where clear references to Stranger Things and El Laberinto de Fauno are made. The story is set in a small Andalusian town in the 90’s where two sisters must face an alleged multiple crime (23 fatalities) that their parents would have committed before disappearing.