The most anticipated superhero movies for 2023



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17



This time Scott Lang/Ant-Man after helping save the world in Avengers: Endgame, the hero and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will live a new adventure, but this time they will be joined again by Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas. The villain this time will be Jonathan Majors, who could be seen in the Loki series, giving life to Kang, the next great villain of the franchise.



Shazam! Fury of the Gods – March 17



This movie once again revolves around foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who gains the ability to transform into a superhero, played by Zachary Levi, every time he says the word Shazam. With the help of his foster siblings turned superheroes, Billy fights crime and learns to love his new family.



Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – May 5



This third part suggests this film culminates the trilogy since as it has been revealed, the film will show this band of misfits a little differently. Peter Quill (Pratt), still shaken by the loss of Gamora (Saldana), must rally his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.



The Flash – June 23



While working in his lab one night during a thunderstorm, lightning strikes a tray of chemicals, splashing police scientist Barry Allen with its contents. As a result of the accident, capable of moving at super speed, Barry becomes The Flash, a superhero who will try to protect Central City from threats. However, this will not be a coming of age movie, rather it will be an adventure involving more heroes in time travel or alternate universes.



The Marvels – July 28



This film will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. She will be joined in the film by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who appeared as Ms. Marvel in the series of the same name that premiered on Disney+.



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 21



James Wan returns to direct in the sequel to DC’s aquatic superhero alongside Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman. When an ancient power is unleashed, the heroes must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.