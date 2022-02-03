The most anticipated TV series of 2022

Hollywood stars continue to bow to seriality. The “serial” golden era, in fact, continues to flourish even in 2022, a year with one of the highest expectations of binge watching so far. The reason is simple: after the restrictions due to the health emergency, the major projects have restarted… and with an extra gear. The interrupted stories are back as protagonists and a greater collective effort has led to glorious results. The best, however, is yet to come and it is not just cinema that expects twelve months of absolute wonder.

Some stories draw on already familiar and appreciated threads, as in the case of Game of thrones that churns out the anticipated prequel House of the dragon (coming to Sky), while others plunder the news with both hands. It proves it The dropout, the series with Amanda Seyfried (coming soon on Disney +) that traces the scandal of the millionaire Elizabeth Holmes. She started a high-tech company when she was only 19, but after a decade it was discovered that her boyfriend defrauded investors (the trial, however, is still ongoing). From Will Smith who produces the reboot de The Prince of Bel-Air to Uma Thurman in Suspicion, celebs no longer need to be wooed to embrace series. In short, the marathon is served. Here, then, five titles to absolutely mark on the calendar.

The Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video)

The first image of the series The Lord of the Rings, the most anticipated title of 2022, by Amazon Prime Video

November 2 is one of the holiest dates for JRR Tolkien’s lovers, twenty years after the first film that magnificently adapted his writings. Is called The rings of power and boasts an unparalleled evocative and visual power. The tale contains the main stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth starting, in fact, from the forging of the rings, to arrive at the rise of Sauron. This is why it is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit And The Lord of the Rings. It is almost a return to the origins, where the very embodiments of darkness have their roots. The settings are breathtaking: it ranges from the island of the kingdom of Numeror to the forests of the elven capital of Lindon to the depths of the Misty Mountains. The result promises to be a journey of rare beauty and poetry.

The Gilded Age (Sky and Now)