The most anticipated TV series of 2022

New Year, new tv series: it grows more and more, too in the course of 2022, the number of serial productions that will crowd the schedules and streaming offers. In addition to the return of numerous titles with new seasonsin fact, the next twelve months will accompany us with many completely new novelties. The narrative universes we know well on the small and big screen will continue to expand, great sagas will return in new declinations, many books will be transposed into episodic format and there will also be completely original stories, both in terms of Italian productions and in terms of international sets.

Obviously, listing all the upcoming news would have been impossible. Among the many upcoming titles there are some that will collect big stars, such as Gaslit with Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, Pam & Tommy with Lily James and Sebastian Stan, The First Lady with Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson; others will bring back cult films, such as A League of Their Own which takes over Winning Girls, or will act as a revival as in the case of Law & Order. In the midst of this overwhelming offer, however, we have chosen twelve TV series to be explored, choices among the most anticipated of the year.