The most anticipated upcoming films of 2022
Films postponed due to the pandemic and which will finally see the light and, of course, they will hit the box office. Italians and foreigners, the dates are almost official and the countdown for the most anticipated titles has already started.
Let’s find out which films will be scheduled throughout 2022.
Matrix Resurrections
Exit date: January 1, 2022
Genre: Action / Science Fiction
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Lambert Wilson, Andrew Caldwell, Ian Pirie, Toby Onwumere.
Murderer on the Nile
Exit date: February 10, 2022
Gender: Yellow
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand.
The sex of angels
Exit date: February 10, 2022
Gender: Comedy
Cast: Leonardo Pieraccioni, Sabrina Ferilli, Marcello Fonte, Gabriela Giovanardi, Eva Moore, Maitè Yanes, Valentina Pegorer, Giulia Perulli, Massimo Ceccherini.
The Batman
Exit date: March 3, 2022
Gender: Fantasy / Noir / Action
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Jayme Lawson.
Dowton abbey II – A New Era
Exit date: March 24, 2022
Gender: Drama / Sentimental / Historical
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton , Penelope Wilton, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, Jonathan Zaccaï.
Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets
Exit date: April 13, 2022
Gender: Adventure / Fantasy
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Mads Mikkelsen, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Callum Turner, Richard Coyle, Poppy Corby-Tuech.
Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness
Exit date: May 4, 2022
Gender: Action / Fantasy
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong.
Top Gun – Maverick
Exit date: May 26, 2022
Gender: Action
Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro.
Jurassic World – The Dominion
Exit date: June 9, 2022.
Gender: Action / Adventure
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, BD Wong.
Strange World
Exit date: November 2022
Gender: Disney animation
Thor: Love and Thunder
Exit date: July 6, 2022
Gender: Action / Adventure / Science Fiction
Cast: Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon.
Minions 2 – How Gru becomes very bad
Exit date: August 18, 2022
Gender: Animation
Mission Impossible 7
Exit date: September 29, 2022
Gender: Action / Adventure
Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham.
Don’t Worry Darling
Exit date: September 3, 2022 in the USA, the Italian one is not yet known.
Gender: Thriller
Cast: Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Harry Styles, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali.
Spider Man: Across the Spider ‑ Verse – Part One
Exit date: 2022
Gender: Animation / Action / Adventure
The Flash
Exit date: 2022
Gender: Action / Adventure
Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Exit date: November 11, 2022
Gender: Action / Fantasy
Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne.
Avatar 2
Exit date: December 16, 2022.
Gender: Science Fiction / Adventure
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Jemaine Clement, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, David Thewlis, Oona Chaplin, CCH Pounder, Keston John, Brendan Cowell.
Come D’Incanto 2
Exit date: 2022
Gender: Animation / Adventure / Family / Comedy / Musical
Cast: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Kolton Stewart, Gabriella Baldacchino, Oscar Nunez.