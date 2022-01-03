The most anticipated upcoming films of 2022

. The new year opens with the return of one of the greatest cult films of the last 30 years:

Films postponed due to the pandemic and which will finally see the light and, of course, they will hit the box office. Italians and foreigners, the dates are almost official and the countdown for the most anticipated titles has already started.

Let’s find out which films will be scheduled throughout 2022.

Matrix Resurrections

Exit date: January 1, 2022

Genre: Action / Science Fiction

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Lambert Wilson, Andrew Caldwell, Ian Pirie, Toby Onwumere.

Murderer on the Nile

Exit date: February 10, 2022

Gender: Yellow

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand.

The sex of angels

Exit date: February 10, 2022

Gender: Comedy

Cast: Leonardo Pieraccioni, Sabrina Ferilli, Marcello Fonte, Gabriela Giovanardi, Eva Moore, Maitè Yanes, Valentina Pegorer, Giulia Perulli, Massimo Ceccherini.

The Batman

Exit date: March 3, 2022

Gender: Fantasy / Noir / Action

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Jayme Lawson.

Dowton abbey II – A New Era

Exit date: March 24, 2022

Gender: Drama / Sentimental / Historical

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton , Penelope Wilton, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, Jonathan Zaccaï.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Exit date: April 13, 2022

Gender: Adventure / Fantasy

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Mads Mikkelsen, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Callum Turner, Richard Coyle, Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Exit date: May 4, 2022

Gender: Action / Fantasy

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong.

Top Gun – Maverick

Exit date: May 26, 2022

Gender: Action

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro.

Jurassic World – The Dominion

Exit date: June 9, 2022.

Gender: Action / Adventure

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, BD Wong.

Strange World

Exit date: November 2022

Gender: Disney animation

Thor: Love and Thunder

Exit date: July 6, 2022

Gender: Action / Adventure / Science Fiction

Cast: Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon.

Minions 2 – How Gru becomes very bad

Exit date: August 18, 2022

Gender: Animation

Mission Impossible 7

Exit date: September 29, 2022

Gender: Action / Adventure

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham.

Don’t Worry Darling

Exit date: September 3, 2022 in the USA, the Italian one is not yet known.

Gender: Thriller

Cast: Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Harry Styles, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali.

Spider Man: Across the Spider ‑ Verse – Part One

Exit date: 2022

Gender: Animation / Action / Adventure

The Flash

Exit date: 2022

Gender: Action / Adventure

Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Exit date: November 11, 2022

Gender: Action / Fantasy

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne.

Avatar 2

Exit date: December 16, 2022.

Gender: Science Fiction / Adventure

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Jemaine Clement, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, David Thewlis, Oona Chaplin, CCH Pounder, Keston John, Brendan Cowell.

Come D’Incanto 2

Exit date: 2022

Gender: Animation / Adventure / Family / Comedy / Musical

Cast: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Kolton Stewart, Gabriella Baldacchino, Oscar Nunez.