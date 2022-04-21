The most awaited! Karol G announced her next musical release

COLOMBIA – Carol G He is going through one of the best moments of his career. Currently, the Colombian ranks as one of the most talked about in the music industry. And although in recent months she has had successful collaborations, the paisa plans to deliver her own songs within the next few days.

This was announced through his profile. Instagram, where he has more than 51 million followers. To break the news to her loyal fans, the native of Medellin He shared a video in which he appears dancing part of what he is about to launch. Therefore, she also gave a small preview of what is to come. Users were quick to react.

Beyond the announcement of what his new release will be, the loyal fans of Carol G they realized that in their song the voice of a man is heard. Many assume that it is bad bunny. “I remembered that this year I did not release music and I was encouraged,” the artist wrote to describe her publication, the same one that generated more than 68 thousand comments.

Karol G revealed the date of her next release

“Otro palo”, “How do you do it to carry so much talent”, “Why do I feel that it is Bad Bunny’s voice”, “Are they my things or did I hear Benito’s voice?”, “Right now the clown appears saying that it is for him”, “The anthem is coming”, “Get it out now” and “It was already necessary” were some of the many reactions that could be seen. It also received more than two million likes.

Shortly after giving that little sneak peek on social media, Carol G He couldn’t stand it and ended up announcing the release date. To the surprise of many, the theme that will be called “Provenza” will be released this Thursday, April 21. However, the paisa singer has not yet confirmed or denied if the bad rabbit participates in this topic.