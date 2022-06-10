The most badass killer trilogy is coming to Amazon Prime Video!

Streaming platforms are expanding their catalog every day with more and more films and series. On Amazon Prime Video, the summer promises to be rich in action. After several blockbusters already present in its catalog, a series of films well known and well appreciated by moviegoers arrives on the American streaming platform in June. This is the trilogy of productions starring John Wick which will be broadcast in its entirety for the first time on Amazon Prime Video.

The late arrival of the saga John Wick on Amazon Prime Video

Action films carried by incredible actors, we know an incalculable number of them. But in recent years, some of them have particularly caught the attention, it is among others the saga John Wick worn by the famous and talented Keanu Reeves. A saga whose three parts have now been available on Amazon Prime since June 6.

The first opus of this trilogy released in 2014 and titled John Wick follows the main character with the same name who, since the death of his wife, spends most of his time fixing up his old 1969 Ford Mustang. notice said car. The thug will then enter, with the help of two accomplices, at his home to steal the Mustang and will kill the dog in the process. An event that will push John to take revenge in a ruthless way.

In the second part John Wick 2 released in 201, John Wick is going to leave under the constraint of his retirement to lend a hand to one of his ex-associates who seeks to take control of a mysterious organization of international killers. He will therefore go to Rome where he will face some of the most dangerous killers in the world.

In the third part of 2019 titled John Wick: Parabellum which resumes the continuation of the story of the second part, John has transgressed a fundamental rule of the business by killing a mobster inside the Continental Hotel, a setting strictly reserved for assassins where murder is prohibited. Banished from the city, there will be a bounty on John’s head and he will find himself hunted from all sides.

John Wick, a new opus and an upcoming series

Even before the third opus in 2019, the production had already announced the release of a fourth film. This release was scheduled for 2021 but the Covid-19 caused a delay. The film will finally be released on March 22, 2023 in France.

However, before 2023, a prequel series titled The Continental was announced for 2022 on the Starz channel. But for the moment, there are no details for the moment regarding the release date. The series will thus explore the origins of the Continental Hotel, the main setting of the John Wick franchise, and will then follow the young Winston Scott before he becomes the manager of the hotel.

Amazon Prime Video, a real reserve of action films

Next to the newcomer John Wick, the streaming platform is full of excellent action films that are very popular with moviegoers. Among other things, we find the saga Impossible mission worn by the amazing Tom Cruise who plays a Mission Impossible Force special agent named Ethan Hunt. Apart from the second installment, all the other films in the saga are available on the platform, pending the release of mission impossible 7 in 2023.

Still on the platform, we find Expendables, another explosive saga. A set of very spectacular films tinged with a good dose of the second degree. The film also impresses with its cast where we find among others Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Terry Crews, Bruce Willis.

In addition, we also find Fast and Furious with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson or even Jason Statham. Only the first 7 films of the saga are available on the platform.