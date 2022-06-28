the most basic look for women with curves

Jennifer Lopez, her life and style on her 52nd birthday

‘Halftime’, JLo’s documentary on Netflix, shows that even divas have their hearts

Accustomed to success, with a very intense life full of unique moments that only a diva like her can have, Jennifer Lopez He is living one of the best times of his life. She remains one of the great global stars of music and film; and in love, what can I say! With the second part of her love story with Ben Affleck boiling, the illusion is maximum and it couldn’t be better. Sweet moments are meant to be savored, and she’s doing it to exhaustion. And to all this is added that she is also one of the “It Girls” capable of inspiring different generations with her looks. For example, the last styling with which we have seen her with romantic shirt and jeans that best suit curvy women.

Yesterday we saw the New Yorker in Los Angeles, where she is shooting her new movie, leaving us one of those basic looks that never fail, but adapted to her style and her body: with white shirt and jeanstwo of those garments that are on all the must-have lists.

In his case, J.Lo wore a very special white shirt, of maximum romantic inspiration. It is made of satin fabric, with a baby collar, bow and ruffles both on the neck and on the buttons. It is wide flowing silhouettevery comfortable, long sleeved with semi-transparent sleeves and finished in cuffs also with small ruffles detail.

The American star combines the shirt with high-waisted blue jeans, very tight at the hips, to mark and define her. Are some flared high-rise flared jeansand are ideal for concealing wide hips, visually lengthening the legs and thus enhancing the silhouette.

Getty Images

To complete the style, Jennifer López adds high-heeled shoes (although they could be boots because they can’t be seen well in the images), which are covered by the jeans since they are long to the ground. In this way, she gains centimeters and thus she “fine-tunes” hers much more, already a spectacular great guy of hers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io