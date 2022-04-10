The Most Battery-Consuming Apps On Your iPhone – Devices – Technology

Has it happened to you that when you use some applications your phone downloads faster? Usually the social networks and apps that need our location and the camera are the ones that consume the most battery. However, if you want to know what they are, you need to analyze what permissions they ask for.

Although today cell phones promise to have more autonomy, the truth is that sometimes it is not enough. Its big screens and apps keep people constantly searching for a plug.

However, the main culprits for battery draining quickly are the permissions we grant to apps. Many of those that work in the background use the camera, the location, among other tools.

Phone storage app company pCloud analyzed app permissions to find which ones work whether you’re using your phone or not.

In their research, they looked at how much battery they require, if they have dark mode, or if they have background features.

Battery consuming apps

pCloud found that Facebook, Fitbit, Skype, Uber and Verizon are the ones that drain the cell phone battery the most.

Social networks such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, YouTube and WhatsApp, for their part, allow 11 functions in the background, influencing your cell phone to download.

Online dating apps like Bumble, Gindr, and Tinder download your phone 15% faster because other features are active while you find a potential match.

Now, if your cell phone is low on battery, these are the applications that you should not use, according to ‘Uswitch’, a web portal specialized in technology:

Google, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp Messenger, Amazon Alexa, Gmail, Uber, Waze, Google Chrome, Youtube, Instagram, Telegram, Twitter, TikTok, Amazon Shopping, My Mcdonald’s, Grindr, Snapchat, Microsoft Outlook, Spotify Paypal and Deezer Music.

You can see on your mobile device which applications drain your battery the most. It is only necessary to enter the settings application, battery and look at the use of this for each application. This works for both Android and Iphone.

Tips to save battery

If you’re running low on battery, you can turn off wireless connections like Wi-Fi, bluetooth, and even mobile data if you don’t need it. You can also activate the saving modes present in iOS and Android.

It is recommended that you do not use voice assistants such as Google and Siri. Set your phone to dark mode, which consumes less power, and disable auto-brightness.

Put the dark mode of your cell phone which consumes less energy.

