The most beast of OnePlus falls 200 euros to its lowest price

The OnePlus 9 Pro drops to 709 euros prior to the launch of the 10th version.

You could see it coming… With the recent presentation of the OnePlus 10 Pro, it was expected that the previous version, and one of the best smartphones of the moment, would lower its price considerably. The OnePlus 9 Pro now falls to the 709 euros on its official websitesomething we had never seen before.

We have one of the more powerful processorsone of the best screens ever seen on a smartphone, a camera that brings out the colors to the best in the sector and beauty in its construction like the best. This OnePlus 9 Pro is best Buy that you can do right now for 709 euros, with the guarantees of its own manufacturer.

Buy the OnePlus 9 Pro with a 200 discount

OnePlus’ high-end smartphone has one of the most beautiful displays to look at today. ride a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with WQHD+ resolution, 120 Hz of refreshment, a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, HDR10+ and contrast of 5,000,000 to 1. The 16 MP front camera is located in a small hole in the upper left area. It is a mobile 8.7mm thick in which there are two high-quality and loud stereo speakers, and 3 microphones to improve the quality of calls and video recordings.

The unit on offer is the one with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage UFS 3.1 non-expandable, Snapdragon 888 processor, graphics chip adreno 660very fast response fingerprint reader on the screen, internal cooling and possibility of Dual-SIM (with 2 Nano SIM).

Its price on Amazon does not fall below 800 euros right now.

This OnePlus terminal comes with recently updated Android 12 and with a more than likely update to Android 13 and future versions of the Google system. Its battery goes up to 4,500 mAh with fast charge at 65Wpossibility of charging wireless up to 50W and with the reverse mode to recharge the energy of another gadget such as OnePlus Buds Z2.

Its connectivity is only missing the headphone jack that many high-end smartphones have lost since Apple “declared war” on this connector: NFC, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS. The camera, signed by Sony and Hasselblad It has a 48 MP quad lens, a 50 MP wide angle (with 140° aperture), an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP B/W lens. All this can record 4K video (up to 120fps), 8K, has 3.3X optical zoom, optical image stabilization and all kinds of technical resources to get the best images. In the test of DxOMark got 124 pointswhich place it between the best.

