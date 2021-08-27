the most beautiful and ugly clothes since 2000 I iODonna

D.and the protagonists. On the one hand, the international stars, divine beauties of the caliber of Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman and Nicole Kidman. On the other, the great fashion houses who have made the history of fashion: Valentino, Chanel, Armani, Dior and Versace. The most beautiful dresses and outfits seen on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival are born from the union between the two. We have retraced from 2000 to today, edition after edition, year after year, the “IN” looks but also the “OUT” ones. Because even the stars sometimes fall, only to shine again at the next premier.

USA champion

It must be admitted, on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, as well as at major international events, American actresses almost always play the most beautiful dresses. Hollywood glamor is still unattainable by European stars. A few examples? Jennifer Lawrence in a Cinderella dress by Dior in the 2017 edition, Emma Stone brilliant in Atelier Versace at the première of La La Land of 2016, Julianne Moore in a gorgeous emerald green dress by Tom Ford in 2009.

But even in this case there are exceptions to confirm the rule. The Australian actress is always impeccable Cate Blanchett who, as president of the jury in the last edition of 2020, stood out for her beautiful clothes and for the virtuous and “sustainable” use, many in fact had already been shown off on other official occasions.

Among the English she shines Keira Knightley and for the Italian honorable mentions go to Valeria Golino, dazzling in the Yves Saint Laurent fuchsia dress in the 2008 edition, e Kasia Smutniak, beautiful and super chic godmother in 2012.

The most beautiful clothes in Venice are Made in Italy

The Italian revenge comes from our fashion houses, which surpass the competition both for attendance and for the “in” conquered. The names are the famous: Valentino, Armani, Alberta Ferretti, Versace, Prada. Unforgettable Natalie Portman in the Gucci look of 2018. A gold sequin dress, with straps in the foreground, which made the actress shine like never before.

Red squared

Daring is allowed on the red carpet. The stars who choose total red for their most beautiful dresses at the Venice Film Festival know this well. To remember: in 2019 Scarlett Johansson in a Jessica Rabbit version thanks to the Celine outfit, a bubbly one Sandra Bullock in J Mendel dress in 2013 and Claudia Schiffer in an emerald red satin dress in 2001.

Loading... Advertisements

Out to mention and then forget

If there are so many beautiful and iconic dresses of the Venice Film Festival, unfortunately just as many are the outs and style drops exhibited at the various editions. Often it is the younger ones who focus on looks with a questionable result. It happened in 2000 to model Taylor Hill, in an inelegant dressing gown, or at the beginning to Salma Hayek and Jennifer Lawrence. Sometimes the mistake is the excessive sexy charge not suitable for an official occasion, like for Georgina Rodriguez who in 2018 dares too much with the transparency of the lace skirt.

iO Woman Beauty Club Join a club made of news,

personalized advice and exclusive experiences

A gallery of the most beautiful dresses and less successful outfits on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival from 2000 to today, to dream remembering that even international stars are mere mortals capable of making mistakes…. look.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED