the most beautiful black frame glasses!

At this point six always on video call. And, if underneath you can fit in a suit, above you have to make a good impression. The eyeglasses from man view with black frame they do not fear the passing of the seasons. And they have always been carriers of great charm. For those who have to wear them all day, the eyeglasses from view they represent more than just an accessory. They express their character, personality and personal tastes.

Jude Law – The actor, here in a scene from the movie ‘The Holiday’, often likes to wear this type of frame even in his spare time.

Who would like to buy a few glasses with black frames, mostly thick, as suggested not only by the fashion of recent seasons, but also by male celebrities of the caliber of Brad Pitt, Jude Law And Tom Hanks, is undoubtedly a person who is not afraid to dare. At one time this type of glasses to Clark Kent, immediately made you think of the classic bespectacled nerd. A little shy and awkward. An image light years away from those you can see in our gallery.

In fact, stars rarely part with this type of frame. On the set as in private life. Such a passion that she wants to wear it to accompany a certain type of look even though their eyesight is perfect. A habit to make them even more irresistible or, especially in the case of stars who are no longer very young, to hide wrinkles and dark circles. Yes, if you thought it was a little ploy adopted only by divas, know that it is not.

But why do they like them so much frames glasses blacks with important volumes? First of all because they remember so much the stars of the past, such as Cary Grant, Sean Connery, Paul Newman, James Dean (on) just to name a few. Style icons that have gone down in history and are still trendy. Let’s not forget that the vintage style is raging on the catwalks of designers. Finally, a factor that is certainly not negligible, this type of frame is extremely versatile and it goes easily with any garment present in your wardrobe.

How to match black glasses

The frames glasses man blacks they can be flaunted with the most classic and elegant tuxedo. As well as with sweatshirt. Jeans and sneakers. They are perfect for a movie night. Or a casual dinner as well as for an important business meeting in a suit and tie. Yes, the trendiest acetate is total black. The important thing is to choose the type of model, square, rectangular, round or in style aviator that best matches the shape of our face and our personality.

Ashton Kutcher – The boldly styled classic frame is a perfect match for the actor’s sporty look.

