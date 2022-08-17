The most beautiful bob haircut and for all ages is Scarlett Johansson

Of all the most comfortable and easy haircuts of the moment proposed by hair experts, the heyday of bob designs keeps a low profile among trends. Fringes, riskier pixies or mullet and shag-style short hair are gaining ground, until today. because the very

Scarlett Johansson just resurrected the classic

bob haircut what feels better. How had we forgotten?

Blowout bob, tucked bob, nape bob, italian bob, flop, clavicut, french bob… Since it was released in 2017 under this name, hairdressers and beauty experts have not stopped announcing new versions with very slight modifications that adapt to the different types of face and hair.

This being the premise to lose our way, the truth is that the actress has just reminded us why she has been the favorite for so many years in a row. And she has done it unintentionally in the latest video from her beauty firm’s Instagram account,

The Outsetin which he has swept a mane above the shoulders and just below the jaw.

Neither more nor less to rescue the most classic design: parting in the center, full tips and the detail that absolutely makes the difference:

straight cut but scaled from back to front. The profiles that fall on the contour of the facial oval are longer than the entire back part of the hair.

The effect is clearly sublime and the comments have not been slow to praise the artist’s look: it provides a lot visually

more volume without layering and gives a perfect movement to avoid falling into the block effect of straight and lifeless hair.

For this reason, although this bob haircut looks great at all ages and on all types of hair, those who will benefit the most are, without a doubt, the girls of

fine and brittle hair that always needs an extra. And if we also add that it is ideal for straightening the ends and keeping the mane loose, it is not surprising that Scarlett has opted for this cut for autumn.

“The bob is still going strong because

it refreshes and it is also very difficult to feel bad. It has many versions and for those who want to show off an impeccable image, I recommend the blunt cut bob that has more polished and straight ends, without sweeping or layers.

For those who want to feel good with little effort, the classic bob is ideal, with or without bangs, although the big trend is very short with mini bangs. And for those who do not want to sacrifice length so much, it is worth the joy to opt for the lob, the same cut in its longest version, almost touching the shoulders, “recommends M.ª José Llata ​​from Peluquería Llata ​​Carrera.

Its versatility also allows it to be worn without combing to create more texture and have a super flattering casual look, but it is also suitable for working it, polishing it and wearing it with all kinds of more elegant hairstyles: waves, wet look, braids, low bun… . It’s up to you! You just have to change your look right now.