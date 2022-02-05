The most beautiful clock towers in the world: can you recognize them all?

BIG BEN, London – It is the most famous watch in the world and a symbol of the British capital: its sound is so iconic that it is known by all. The name belongs to the bell located inside the equally famous tower, which is officially called Elizabeth Tower, even Big Ben is now the name extended to the entire monument.

ASTRONOMICAL CLOCK, Prague – It is one of the most famous and photographed watches in Europe. Time is marked by a depiction of Death, personified by a skeleton, protagonist of the mechanical movement of the allegorical figures that populate the music box.

SPASSKAYA TOWER, Moscow – In Italian Torre del Salvatore, designed in 1491 by the Italian architect Pietro Antonio Solari, dominates the Red Square and is the gateway to the eastern side of the Kremlin. It is the main tower of the whole complex.

CLOCK OF THE SFORZESCO CASTLE, Milan – 70 meters high, the Torre del Filarete was built by Luca Beltrami, who inserted in the upper turret, with Ghibelline battlements, a clock adorned with a radiant sun, inspired by the insignia of the Sforza, lords of Milan from which the Castle.

ASTRONOMICAL CLOCK, Cathedral of Messina – It is part of the city’s cathedral, integrated into the bell tower, and was built in 1933 after the earthquake that destroyed the city. The mechanisms partly reproduce those of the astronomical clock in Strasbourg and is considered one of the largest specimens in the world. When the clock strikes noon, the bronze statues come alive: among them are a roaring lion, a bird spreading its wings and two female figures who take turns ringing the bell.

ABRAJ AL BAIT, Mecca, Saudi Arabia – The clock is part of the complex called Al-Bait Abraj Towers and holds some records: it is the tallest clock tower in the world, while the clock is the largest facade in existence. The complex is adjacent to the Masjid al-Haram, the largest mosque on the planet, and to the Kaba, the holy site of Islam.

ZYTGLOGGE, Bern, Switzerland – The Clock Tower was originally the first western gate of the city and dates back to the 13th century, while the astronomical clock and the carillon were built in 1530. The hour hand bears the emblem of the rooster and of Cronus, god of weather. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986.

RATHAUS GLOCKENSPIEL, Munich – The clock is located in Marienplatz, the heart of the city, and is an integral part of the building that houses the town hall. The construction is a true masterpiece in the Gothic style, while the clock, with animated figures thanks to a mechanical device, tells stories from the 16th century. It is the largest music box in Germany and the fourth largest in the world.

CLOCK, Tassin la Demi Lune, Lyon – Tassin la Demi Lune is a town a few kilometers from Lyon: the center houses a beautiful clock column built in the early twentieth century. The clock is made up of four dials decorated with allegories and floral motifs.

CLOCK TOWER, Dubrovnik, Croatia – Thirty meters high, it immediately catches the eye, standing out at the end of the Stradun, the main street of the city. The first tower dates back to 1444, then rebuilt in 1929 according to the original style; its bell for centuries has marked the political and social events of the city, thanks to the tolling of Maro and Baro, two bronze figures also called “zelenci” (“greenish”). Today the two original statues are being restored and two copies are ringing the bell.

SULTAN ABDUL SAMAD, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia– This imposing clock tower is approximately 40 meters high and is one of the prominent points of the city skyline. The building dates back to the late nineteenth century: overlooking Dataran Merdeka (Independence Square), the main one in the city, it dominates the celebrations of the major Malaysian anniversaries.