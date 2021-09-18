the most beautiful guest outfits I IO Woman

TO September the season of ceremonies and weddings comes to life and the problem of the outfit as a guest perfect is more relevant than ever. How to fix it? By copying the looks of the stars and focusing on a key item of the formal wardrobe: the suit. But forget the usual rigor, the suit with the jacket reveals the color, from the fluorescent yellow of Heidi Klum to the red of Isabelle Hupert, reveals its sexy side, like the one worn by Dakota Johnson, and becomes precious, see Kate Hudson’s.

How to dress for a wedding? The outfits invited by copying from the stars

Some stars faithfully follow trends, others prefer the reassuring fashion diktats of classic fashion. But everyone is well aware of the importance of having a crucial key piece like the suit. Real life-saving in the case of a daytime red carpet, but also for an invitation to a wedding or an important ceremony. For to rejuvenate the usual suit is enough to focus on a vitamin color from head to toe: yellow highlighter for Heidi Klum, fire red for Isabelle Huppert. The important is compensate with accessories, simple and in soft colors.

Look sent by night

The stars teach that the suit can also be the perfect solution for a wedding or a night ceremony. Dakota Johnson combine the formal suit with a sensual bralette, black total look to be embellished with jewel accessories. While Nicole Kidman (complete with tie) and Kate Hudson focus on embroidery and sequins to decorate the jacket which thus turns into a real feminine tuxedo. The queen of suits, Victoria Beckham, proves that a shirt is enough to make the difference: with ruffles and a contrasting bow.

With the skirt

Green light also to the suit paired with the skirt for a more feminine and romantic outfit sent. Kirsten Dunst he interprets it in the bon ton way, with the blazer pattern on the pleated midi skirt. In this case, accessories also make the difference: retro glasses, waist strap in nuance with the print of the look, sandals with heels that recall the lines of the top and skirt. For a real flawless guest look!

From the fall winter 2021 – 2022 fashion shows

Perfect interpreter of contemporary trends, the suit is renewed season after season but never goes out of fashion. As seen from the catwalks of the fall winter 2021 – 2022 collections, the suit with jacket plus skirt or trousers is the must have suitable for everyone, to be dared – sometimes – even in sumptuous versions. Like that of Cristian Siriano, with the shocking pink jacket with a flounced train on the flared pants. Versace chooses the blazer with belt at the waist on the mini with slit, in iridescent fabric. Carolina Herrera focuses on optical animalier patterns and plays with the masculine cut of the suit by combining the romantic blouse with ruffles.

The formal suit in online shopping

The complete of dreams therefore exists, just look for it online, where the proposals range from the more understatement but modern models like the one in navy blue denim of LVIR (to be combined with something fluorescent), to the always appropriate optical prints by Pennyblack as well as those in technicolor by Céline (to be worn with white or black accessories). For the combo blazer + skirt or minidress, you can refer to Elisabetta Franchi and Jacquemus.

The timeless pink suit? You can choose the trousers version in the asymmetrical lines by Matériel or in the phosphorescent nuance – but on a masculine cut – by Isabel Marant. Or, for lovers of Chanel style revisited, is available in the Alessandra Rich collection.

