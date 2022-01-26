the most beautiful ideas for Valentine’s Day

Like every year here is that Saint Valentine peeps into our lives and into our daily lives reminding us to surround ourselves with love, and not just for February 14th. Yes, because in this Valentine’s Day 2022 we feel even more romantic and in love and all we want is to surround ourselves with love and light, with most precious jewels ever to celebrate the most romantic day of the year and, above all, ourselves. A thought of light and positivity that illuminates everything and lasts forever, the most desired and awaited gift of all time is just a jewel and it does not matter to whom it is addressed as long as it is dedicated with the heart.
There are many initiatives by brands to make Valentine’s Day 2022 unique, for example, that of Cruciani which has decided to support the Lega del filo d’oro, the association that helps people in great human and motor difficulty to face daily life. But the precious of love do not end here, between the best jewels to give on Valentine’s Day that we have selected for you, in addition to wonderful watches that mark the time of love and life with infinite style (see: Jaeger Le Coultre), there are jewelry to customize, those with the coordinates of the heart, which speak of friendship, sisterhood and deep understanding. And the ones to say I love you to the best version of ourselves. Here then are all the most precious messages of love that you can give / give yourself on Valentine’s Day 2022.
Valentine’s Day gifts: the most beautiful jewels
Chokers as subtle declarations of love to be worn tightly around the neck or kept soft like scarves. Made of double red velvet, feminine and Made in Italy, they are the perfect gift for those who know how to recognize that the details make the difference.
Almarow
The Jungle Trive ears by Rues de Mille celebrate love that smells of freedom, to be worn skin to skin so as not to forget who you are.
Rues de Mille
DoDo has always identified the concept of universal love in the padlock. For this reason, once again this year, the padlock represents the collection dedicated to Valentine’s Day. This rose gold plated silver necklace is the universal symbol for celebrating love.
Dodo
Heart-shaped ring in a contemporary version of the more classic chevalier perfect also to wear on the little finger.
Bea Bongiasca
Red heart-shaped earrings signed Stroili to frame the face of light and passion.
Stroili Oro
Every woman, just like a gem, is made special by small imperfections that should not be canceled but emphasized and celebrated. Every irregularity is to be considered a precious detail, which makes this ring special and unrepeatable.
Voodoo Jewels
The symbol of Swarovski, a heart born from the meeting of two swans, turns into a splendid sign of eternal love that represents the essence of the new Una series. Created as a symbol of unity, not just for a day but for a lifetime, this fascinating homage to love gives new impetus to a much-appreciated and internationally celebrated logo.
Sweet Spot by Lil Milan is an amulet with a very special meaning. It connects the wearer to a meaningful place, to a memorable journey, to a magical place that you want to remember forever. Sweet Spot is the memory of that place thanks to the engraving of its coordinates. In the shower, on the beach or playing sports, you can never take off a gold jewel!
All the love of the world and Made in Italy craftsmanship enclosed in a jewel. Made of 18 kt gold-coated brass, this ear cuff is the protagonist of a reinterpretation made of unexpected curves drawn by feathers that take the shape of a heart divided in two.
Krimrose
Cece Jewelery comes to life in London where this special 18K satin yellow gold signet ring is entirely hand painted. Inspired by the iconic heart tattoo pierced by Cupid’s arrow, this contemporary accessory features three star-set diamonds under which you can bring a personal engraving for a piece of heart (always) at hand.
Cece Jewelery
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Melidé has created a handcrafted accessory: a gold pendant representing a bitten heart. In this piece of gold to hang around the neck, that imperfection has been captured that makes our life experiences and therefore love unique.
Melidé
She loves Me, she loves me not? The answer is only one and it is “loves me” with these delightful daisies that will make our face shine with a new light. Made of bronze, these splendid earrings signed Bona Calvi will conquer even your own heart, and voilà even the note is ready.
Bona Calvi
For the feast of lovers, Damiani proposes its iconic collection that celebrates the passions that animated the Parisian atmosphere in the decades between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. A tribute to the world of cinema, the Belle Epoquè collection reinterprets the characteristic motif that refers to a film, introducing the decisive chromatic contrast between diamonds and rubies.
Damiani
Chantecler’s inspiration and refinement translate into a collection of coral bells, an iconic jewel of the Capri maison, designed to celebrate Love on Valentine’s Day.
Chantecler
Earrings with an essential look that last forever like the love of those who give and receive them.
PDPaola
Salvini reinterprets the desire for light in women with a pair of heart-shaped diamond earrings.
Salvini
Once again Cruciani and Lega del Filo d’oro collaborate to create a new solidarity bracelet. “Thread Of The Heart”, the limited edition ornament in gold lurex, unites and helps, donating part of the proceeds from the sale to the association that helps people in great human and motor difficulty to face everyday life.
Cruciani
Martino Midali necklace with the iconic V-shaped heart of the brand in red.
Martino Midali
A black titanium necklace to illuminate everything with love. GI by Giselle Effting proposes this indissoluble jewel studded with diamond tips to celebrate the day dedicated to every form of love.
GI by Giselle Effting
The earrings made by Tità Bijoux enclose the love for care and made by hand. Completely made of bright red lace these hearts will frame any smile.
Tità Bijoux
A chain to seal bonds of love and beauty but also a precious accessory that illuminates any look.
Ermanno Scervino
Bliss, with its Elisir jewelry collection, offers a ring that, thanks to a setting designed to amplify its brightness and volume, will stand out with its own light.
Bliss
A riot of hearts in these polished steel earrings with yellow gold treatment and heart-shaped crystal.
Ops Objects
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Merci Maman has created a new fully customizable collection. In fact, this necklace can be engraved with your initials or those of your loved one.
Merci Maman
Signed flower-shaped ring perfect to wear as a solitary.
Different Class
Amanda Seyfried wears a Rendez-vous Dazzling Night & Day on her wrist, a watch that so elegantly evokes the joys and mysteries of love, with its sparkling diamonds, delicate mother-of-pearl dial and refined day / night indicator.
Jaeger LeCoultre
Valentine’s Day is the time to celebrate all those people who mark the time in our life. The new Swatch collection fills every dial with hearts and is characterized by materials of biological origin that demonstrate their love (also) for the planet.
Swatch
“Be Loved” is the new mantra that Guess Watches expresses through the new capsule of watches dedicated to the party of lovers. The protagonists of both timepieces in the line are the crystals that illuminate the passage of time. Placed in an orderly row on the bezel, they frame the case and, on the dial, indicate the hours.
Guess Watches
Alviero Martini 1st Class Watches puts women first, who embodies the refined but free lifestyle, offering a precious watch that contains unique details such as the
leather strap, case and round dial embellished with elegant Roman numerals and supported by two refined brackets studded with crystals.
Alviero Martini 1st Class Watches
Watch with blue fabric strap and antique pink case, elegant and classy.
Tommy Hilfiger
For Valentine’s Day, Guess Jewelery reinterprets sinuous vintage elements with renewed volumes. In the jewels, smooth surfaces meet with pavé and enameled details. Super original line of earrings with interchangeable pendant, to adapt the color of the precious accessory to the mood of the day.
Guess Jewelery
Tommy Hilfiger braided bracelet with silver-colored plate and brand logo.
