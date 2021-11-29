The most beautiful invention of the twentieth century

In Rome, from 6 December 2021 to 29 June 2022, 20th CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INVENTION, the review promoted by CSC – Cineteca Nazionale with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Circuito Cinema

The Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini: «an unmissable opportunity for lovers of the great classics, but above all an initiative that allows the new generations to experience the emotions of the masterpieces that have made the history of cinema on the big screen. Promoting safe viewing of films in theaters and bringing new generations closer to the audiovisual heritage is one of our goals. Supporting cinema is not only a cultural factor but it is also important from an economic point of view. The cinema and audiovisual industry will be one of the driving sectors of Italian economic growth in the coming years and it is right that our young people know and appreciate this art.“.

150 masterpieces, 30 protagonists of the history of cinema, 7 months of programming: are some of the numbers of XX CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INVENTION, the initiative with which the CSC – National Film Archive, with the support of Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Cinema circuit, returns – after the stop dictated by the health emergency – to dialogue in first person with the general public, offering for the first time in many years an authentic journey along a century of films, and bringing to the attention of even younger spectators , titles and names to finally see or review on the big screen.

From 6 December 2021 to 29 June 2022, the appointment is all Monday ei Tuesday, and the Sunday morning, to the Quattro Fontane cinema from Rome: edited by Cesare Petrillo (among the most authoritative connoisseurs, not only in Italy, of “classic cinema”, and founder with Vieri Razzini of Teodora Film), XX CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INVENTION takes place over 30 weeks, each one dedicated to an artist – directors, performers, screenwriters – of which five of the most representative titles can be seen.

A review, 20th century. The most beautiful invention, strongly desired by Marta Donzelli, President of the Experimental Center of Cinematography Foundation: «Going to the cinema is a pleasure that has been stolen from us in recent times and that we have finally begun to rediscover. Going to the cinema means to laugh, cry, hope, rejoice, be scared, get excited with others in the darkness of the room. It means looking at and feeling reality in ever new ways, discovering a plurality of possible worlds, dreaming, traveling in time and space, forgetting who we are for a while to immerse yourself in another universe.

XX CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INVENTION is a journey through the history of cinema that aims to remind us or make us discover how unique and memorable the experience of seeing a film on the big screen is, in the belief that the most effective way to bring the public closer to cinemas is to give them the opportunity to see some great movies. We asked Cesare Petrillo, who has dedicated a whole life to his passion for cinema, to choose 150, with a single rule: to include only films he was absolutely in love with. And love, you know, is contagious“.

“Get together to choose 150 films for public programming by the Cineteca Nazionale – says the curator Cesare Petrillo – it is a bit like when children are told the tale of the genie of the lamp that allows three wishes to come true. Suddenly the desires become too many and it is hard to decide. 150 titles from the past that return to the big screen are many and yet in putting them together in an organic way they become few, such is the extraordinary and unknown richness of cinema.

XX CENTURY. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INVENTION it is a way to bring the general public and above all the new generations closer to that cinema of the past which in a capital like Rome has been neglected for too long. Everyone thinks they know Kubrick or Truffaut but how many they have had the opportunity to see on the big screen Clockwork Orange or The man who Loved Women? And how many have ever seen such pivotal films as Nothing seriously or The best years of our life?

Here then is that the Cineteca felt the need to support artists of equal value but inexplicably disappeared in that abyss of oblivion which is one of the worst evils of our time.

So in addition to reviewing (or discovering for the first time) some masterpieces by Billy Wilder, Robert Altman, Luis Buñuel, Ingmar Bergman, Ernst Lubitsch, Martin Scorsese, we will learn about “new faces” such as Carole Lombard, Tom Courtenay, Myrna Loy, Barbara Stanwyck, Tyrone Power, Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo in the films of Jean-Pierre Melville and Silvana Mangano, who died too soon and unjustly less famous than other Italian divas. Among the Italians, three other dutiful homages: Suso Cecchi d’Amico, first and for a long time the only screenwriter in our panorama and two great directors a little neglected, Valerio Zurlini and, on the centenary of his birth, Mauro Bolognini“.

The start, on Monday 6 December, is in the sign of ROBERT ALTMAN, with – among others – one of the rarest titles of the entire review, Nashville, an authentic cornerstone of the cinema of the 70s. Then The long goodbye, California Poker, MASH, The Compari. All, and also applies to the programs that will follow, presented in 35mm copies or in DCP, and strictly in the original version with Italian subtitles.

In the weeks to come it will then be time (just to mention the freebies until January 23) for JACK NICHOLSON (with Five easy pieces And The king of Marvin’s gardens by Bob Rafelson, Shining by Stanley Kubrick, The last corvé by Hal Ashby e Chinatown by Roman Polanski), FRANÇOIS TRUFFAUT (The 400 shots, Jules and Jim, My drug is called Julie, Adele H. A love story, The man who Loved Women), BARBARA STANWYCK (The flame of sin by Billy Wilder, Baby Face by Alfred E. Green, Lady Eva by Preston Sturges, Terror runs on the wire by Anatole Litvak, Remember that night by Mitchell Leisen), ERNST LUBITSCH (Competent tip, The cheerful lieutenant, Ninotchka, Match four, Write me stationary mail), CAROLE LOMBARD (Twentieth century by Howard Hawks, The incomparable Godfrey by Gregory La Cava, Nothing seriously by William A. Wellman, We want to live! by Ernst Lubitsch, Swing High, Swing Low by Mitchell Leisen) e VALERIO ZURLINI (Violent summer, The girl with the suitcase, The female soldiers, Sitting to his right, The first quiet night, The desert of the Tartars).

“It is only for a game of joints and coincidences that the welcome to this new initiative coincides with a work that is called The long goodbye – he explains Alberto Anile, Curator of the National Film Archive –, reinvention of one of Chandler’s best novels in the crumpled and open style of the 1970s. But in that title one could read the slow detachment from film, and from a way of making cinema (of dreaming of alternative worlds, of criticizing contemporary ones) that is becoming more and more fascinating every year, now almost mythological.

Playing with the title of another film, this time by Hawks, this mega review is actually called XX CENTURY, and cinema plays the role of the “most beautiful invention”. With the change of century and millennium, the masterpieces collected here can be looked at with tenderness and dismay at the same time: Carole Lombard who takes nothing seriously, Jack Nicholson who gets his nose cut off by Polanski, Truffaut who reinvents himself in Antoine Doinel, Altman’s toy soldiers who make jokes in Korea, the taste of salt and bombs of the first Zurlini, the lightning glances of Stanwyck, the aplomb of Cary Grant, the antics of the Marx … Will cinema ever be able to return to so much creativity, to such luminous joy?

It is not a traditionalist discourse, because today’s cinema continues to feed on the great examples of yesterday and before yesterday, and there is always an ancient fragment in every new beauty, whether it is by Tarantino or Sorrentino, Carax or Kore’eda. Here the gems are the original ones, presented in the best versions, and always in the source language, to understand how the great cinema of the past was born, where the present one was born and where the future one could be born from.

Lovingly curated by Cesare Petrillo (half with Vieri Razzini of that award-winning company that brought avalanches of good cinema first to Raitre and then to DVD shelves), XX Secolo is the first major initiative of the Cineteca Nazionale after the arrival of the pandemic. Let’s go back to the great classics and to the cinema in the hall, in a historical setting like that of the Quattro Fontane, the ancient theater that still resounds with the jokes of Totò & Magnani, alternating more famous titles with unobtainable rarities, black and white and color, classic and transgressive works , old Europe and the myth of America. With a warning: the program we announced is just the beginning, if you enjoy it, we will feed your cinematic dreams until next summer.“.