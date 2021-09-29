The most beautiful Lego reproductions of cult movies and TV series cars

Everyone loves Legos, and everyone loves iconic movies and TV series. Nothing better, then, than fill the house with the sets of the Danish company inspired by the cars of cult titles of today and yesterday.

Obviously so to speak, even if the collectors are not lacking. But it is very likely that, in the selection below, you will find a set that you will hardly say no to …

LEGO SETS INSPIRED BY CARS FROM CULT MOVIES AND TV SERIES

Lego Batmobile (1989)

Over the years we have seen several re-enactments of Batman, with lights and shadows. Lately, we can safely archive Ben Affleck’s, while the Christopher Nolan trilogy is memorable, with Heath Ledger’s legendary interpretation of Joker.

The most loved, however, is certainly that of Tim Burton, the (once) visionary director who has for the occasion worked with the inimitable Michael Keaton as Batman, and with Jack Nicholson (yes, the actor from Kubrick’s The Shining) in those of Joker.

Lego winks and points to fans of DC comics and Burton’s films, with a Batmobile reproduced down to the smallest detail. The car, in fact, it is also perfectly recreated as regards the cockpit, with two seats where you can house the puppets.

The package, moreover, includes also Batman, Joker and Vicki Vale with the camera. In addition, inside there is a rotating display stand for the car and a stand for the characters, to place the set where we think best in the house.