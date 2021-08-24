The most beautiful looks of Blake Lively, Gossip Girl’s Serena van der Woodsen

Who grew up with the film 4 friends and a pair of jeans will surely remember Blake Lively, an actress who achieved international fame especially with the TV series of Gossip Girl, where she played the protagonist Serena van der Woodsen. Aired from 2007 to 2012, this TV series told the story scandalous life of the Manhattan elite launching the career of several actors (such as that of Leighton Meester) and the success was so high that, in 2021, HBO proposed a reboot series set in the same universe but with different characters.

Gossip Girl was theonly TV series in which Blake Lively starred. The actress preferred the cinematic experiences so far, starring in films such as Simon Says – Play or Die !, New York I Love You, Mrs. Lee’s Secret Life, The Town, Green Lantern, The Beasts, Adeline – Eternal Youth, Cafè Society, Paradise Beach – Inside the nightmare, Close the eyes – All I See Is You, A little favor And The Rhythm Section. Born in Los Angeles, Blake Lively was born in 1987 and has made headlines not only for her career, but also for her love life, in particular for her marriage to Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively’s most beautiful looks

The actress has had tons of red carpet occasions, wearing glamorous dresses who have been able to capture attention. The latest, for example, took place alongside her husband for the premiere of Free Guy, where Blake Lively opted for a sequined pink cut out dress by Prabal Gurung. At the premiere of The Rhythm Section from New York, chose a black velvet dress with matching gloves by Dolce & Gabbana, to which she paired a pearl necklace with central emerald by Lorraine Schwartz. At the 2017 Golden Globes she chose a long black dress with side pockets and a gold neckline, a signature look Versace. At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, she opted for a one-shoulder baby blue dress from the same Italian maison. And Versace is always the impressive dress with a very long train chosen for the Met Gala 2018. For the occasion, the actress also wore a tiara in her hair.

At the premiere of Captives, in 2014, she chose a strapless black & white dress by Gucci, opting for a retro hairstyle with a low and voluminous chignon. Versace is back at the 2017 Met Gala. A gold dress with a plunging neckline and a train decorated with colored feathers (passing from blue to cobalt blue). The previous year, she wore an ethereal white dress by instead Burberry, enriched by a long chiffon cape and precious floral decorations.

