The most beautiful looks of Marisa Tomei, aunt May from Spider-Man: No Way Home

It was 1993 and Marisa Tomei won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film My cousin Vincenzo. His career started a few years earlier, acting both on TV and in the cinema, but recently his name has returned to the fore as it is inserted in the Marvel universe. In the new trilogy of Spider-Man, started with Homecoming and on the home straight with No Way Home, the actress plays a more bubbly version of the aunt’s Peter Parker, which May. Born in 1964, Marisa Tomei was born in New York and has starred in many films such as What Women Want – What Women Want, Honor Father and Mother, The Wrestler, The Big Bet, Frankie And Sweet Girl. On TV, he also took part in various series and soaps such as All in college, Rescue Me, Empire And The Handmaid’s Tale.

Marisa Tomei’s looks on the red carpet

On several occasions Marisa Tomei walked the red carpet without ever sinning in terms of style. Among the most recent, the Vanity Fairy Oscar Party of 2020 stands out where she wore an elegant dress of Georges Hobeika from the Spring 2020 Couture collection, consisting of a light blue fluffy skirt and top studded with glitter and gold sequins. At the 2019 Emmy Awards, she sported a two-tone and one-shoulder dress playing with red and fuchsia by Ralph & Russo Couture. Of the same brand is the strapless floral dress with bustier shown at the Tony Awards 2019.

For the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 chose a total white suit with a cream-colored shirt by Petar Petrov. On the occasion of the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home held in Los Angeles in July 2019, the actress opted for a shocking pink dress completely in tulle with a skirt enlivened by ruffles by the maison Valentino. At the SAG Awards 2018 she chose a total golden long-sleeved long dress by Laura Basci, while ai Costume Designers Guild Awards 2019 chose a jungle-style dress by Dundas. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Parties of the same year she chose an elegant total black long dress with a sweetheart neckline and a train in tulle by Ralph & Russo Couture.

