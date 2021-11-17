The most beautiful looks of Rachel McAdams (Wednesday 17 November 2021)

Born in Canada, in a small town in Ontario called London, Rachel McAdams he found his cinematic fortune in a drama based on the Nicholas Sparks novel. She also found love in The Pages of Our Lives, at least for a while, as she was in a relationship with Ryan Gosling. She began acting as a young man, playing Hannah Grant in Disney’s The Famous Jett Jackson. However, the big screen debut came in an Italian film, My Name Is Tanino by Paolo Virzì. She later starred in Hot Chick, but fame came with Mean Girls, where she played the ruthless Regina George. In the same year, the opportunity came with The Pages of Our Life. He has starred in other films such as 2 Wedding Singles, The Ship of the Heart, Agent 007 – Casino Royale, A sudden love, … Read on velvetmag

