the most beautiful looks of the actress

He got an Oscar by dancing to the tune of La La Land, but the fame came even earlier, thanks to a superhero in tights. Emma Stone, born Emily Jean, was born in Scottsdale in 1988 and is celebrating her birthday today, November 6. Even before winning the Oscar for acting and singing alongside Ryan Gosling, the beautiful actress started making headlines by acting in The Amazing Spider-Man, where he met Andrew Garfield. With the latter she had a long love affair, which then came to an end. Among his most famous films we also remember Birdman, The favorite, The ex-girlfriends revolt, Easy Girl, Friends with bed, Crazy, Stupid, Love And The Help. Recently, Emma Stone returned to the cinema to play Cruella De Mon.

Emma Stone: how glamorous

Whichever fashion house she chooses and whatever red carpet awaits her, Emma Stone is unlikely to miss the mark. The actress has a penchant for high fashion houses and has shown it several times, even on the red carpet of the Academy Awards. She has participated several times at the Oscars, but only in 2017 did she win the coveted statuette as a leading actress. And, for the occasion, she wore an elegant gold dress by Givenchy Couture with skirt full of fringes. The same year, for the Golden Globes, the actress opted for an antique pink dress covered in tulle with silver star-shaped decorations, a creation of Valentino Couture. At the BAFTA Awards that same year, she wore a total black creation of Chanel Couture with silver embroidery.

At the Venice Film Festival 2016, Emma Stone attended by enchanting the red carpet with a silver dress with a skirt enlivened by fringes of Versace Atelier. The previous year, al Cannes Film Festival, she opted for an ivory dress with a mermaid tail Dior. At the 2015 Oscars, she wore a creation that played on transparencies, in harmonious contrast with the gold of the embroideries, a dress that bears the signature of Elie Saab. To the Golden Globe 2011, Emma Stone sported platinum blonde hair, deep tan and a peach pink dress by Calvin Klein, while at the 2015 edition she opted for a complete jumpsuit by Lanvin, with a strapless bodice studded with silver sequins. At the Venice Film Festival 2018 returned to the Lagoon wearing a nude creation with silver floral embroidery by Louis Vuitton.

