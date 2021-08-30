the most beautiful looks of the actress

It’s been a while since Cameron Diaz starred in the films of Charlie’s Angels, conquering a large slice of the world with beauty, talent and sympathy. The actress, born in 1972, today – August 30, turns 49 and can count on a full-bodied career, studded with films that have enriched pop culture. So far he has racked up four Golden Globe nominations, three Screen Actors Guild nominations and one BAFTA nomination. Born in San Diego, Cameron Diaz began working as model at 16, an activity that allowed her to see the world. However, her love for cinema led her to make her big screen debut in 1994 with the film The Mask, starring Jim Carrey.

She has allowed herself many romantic comedies like An Almost Perfect Dinner, Two Husbands for a Wedding, The Sense of Love, Everyone’s Mad About Mary and My Best Friend’s Wedding, to then recite in Charlie’s Angels. This film allowed her to achieve a record important, since it was the second actress Hollywood, after Julia Roberts, to get a salary from twenty million dollars by role. He starred in films such as Apparent Truth, Vanilla Sky, In Her Shoes: If I Were Her, Love Doesn’t Go On Vacation, My Sister’s Keeper, Innocent Lies, Bad Teacher And What to expect when you expect. Cameron Diaz has been taking a break from show business for years: the last film she starred in is Annie – Happiness is contagious released in 2014.

Cameron Diaz and the red carpets

Away from the cinema and, consequently, also from the red carpets, the actress has decided to focus more on her private life, carefully avoiding the spotlight. Yet we have quite vivid memories of her best looks for big occasions. Cameron Diaz has participated several times in the ceremony of the Oscar, especially like presenter. In 2012 she wore a strapless ivory dress Gucci Premiere, while in 2010 she opted for a dress covered with gold decorations by Oscar de la Renta. At the 2008 ceremony, however, the actress chose a strapless powder pink dress by Christian Dior.

Elegant, dressed in red, on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2010, where she wore a creation by Alexander McQueen. At the 2007 ceremony she chose a one-shoulder dress with a tulle skirt by Valentino Couture. Arancio fluo is the dress by Victoria Beckham which she wore at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. For the 2012 Met Gala, Cameron Diaz opted for a total golden long dress by Stella McCartney. At the premiere of Shrek 3, she wore a black and white dress by Chanel.

