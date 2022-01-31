the most beautiful looks of the co-hosts yesterday and today I iODonna

TOdue to the start of the 2022 Festival, while the hypotheses about who will wear what go crazy, let’s retrace the look of Sanremo most beautiful of the co-hosts from the first editions to the present day. From Lorella Cuccarini in Valentino to Ferilli in Dolce & Gabbana, up to Eva Herzigova in Versace and Michelle Hunziker in Armani Privé. An unrepeatable fashion show / nostalgia between laces and precious embroideries, mermaid silhouettes and haute couture details.

Look of Sanremo: all the glam of the historical co-hosts

Despite the clear prevalence of male presenters and only four women (Loretta Goggi, Raffaella Carrà, Simona Ventura and Antonella Clerici), Sanremo remains the Women’s fashion festival thanks to the contribution of the numerous co-hosts that have alternated over time. Actresses, show-girls, international models who, especially from the 80s onwards, are called to divide the stage and win the attention of the public with blows trains, precious textures, couture volumes and sparkling colors.

The most iconic dresses in black, white, gold and silver

The Festival dresses that have become legendary are different, but perhaps the most famous of all is the black one with a silver trim Valentino and worn by Lorella Cuccarini to the 1993 edition and then taken up by Julia Roberts to collect the 2001 Oscar. Another unforgettable black dress in the history of the event is that of Sabrina Ferilli in corset Dolce & Gabbana in 1996, and among the most recent we remember the very elegant black dress by Marco de Vincenzo sported by Virginia Raffaele in 2016.

The co-hosts who go up on the Ariston stage by tradition also love white very much (Ornella Muti in 1993, Claudia Koll in 1995 and Megan Gale in 2001) and metallic shades. Unforgettable the apparitions of Anna Oxa in Versace in 1994, Valeria Marini in Gai Mattiolo in 1997 and Claudia Gerini in 2003. In the silver team, however, they stand out Anna Falchi in 1995, Manuela Arcuri in 2002 and Michelle Hunziker in Armani Prive in 2018.

The most elegant colored looks

Among the bright shades, the most popular seems to be red. Among the many seen parading on the stage stands out the siren one of Veronica Pivetti in 1998, with sheer lace sleeves signed Gai Mattiolo, while Antonella Clerici in 2004 she chooses a flared one with a skirt covered with feathers. In 2006 Ilary Blasi sports a cocktail dress studded with roses ed Elisabetta Canalis in 2011 he opts for a Versace draped. Worthy of a Disney princess those of Rocio Morales in 2015 in Alberta Ferretti And Virginia Raffaele in Atelier Emé in 2019.

In 1991 Edwige Fenech bewitches the audience with a sheath mini-dress in multicolor glitter fabric with a lilac satin skirt matching the décolleté. Finally, the inevitable touch of shocking pink. Very elegant in the empire line dresses by Laetitia Casta in Yves Saint Laurent in 1999 and Ines Sastre in 2000 with a diamond necklace and python-effect décolleté.

