The most beautiful looks of the Tiffany & Co party

This week’s big fashion event was held by Tiffany & Co. The jewelry brand, which is always characterized by bringing together a large number of famous faces at its events, exceeded expectations and gathered at the Californian Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood to the most recognized names of the artistic and cultural panorama of the moment, with Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru as VIP hosts, who welcomed all the guests to celebrate one of their most special releases at a grand gala, that of the new Tiffany Lock bracelet collection.

Dressed in their finest outfits, and of course, all wearing the aforementioned bracelet, attendees moved to this luxurious enclave on Wednesday night. Among the attendees that we could see at the photocall and, later, celebrating this novelty of the firm, were great fashion references such as Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Zoe Kravitz or Miranda Kerr. Also, other big names came to this exclusive building to support the launch. Among them, we could see interpreters of the seventh art such as Alexa Demie, Adria Arjona, Alexandra Daddario, Bruna Marquezine, Zoey Deutch, Diego Boneta, Demi Singleton or Kaitlyn Dever. They couldn’t miss either musicians like Giveon or Halsey, nor recognized personalities in the sports world such as London Baker, Eileen Gu or Miles Chamley-Watson. Even new faces of great influence in social networks also attended, such as the tiktokers Blake Gray or Noah Beck.

Like all luxury events, but above all, like all events organized by Tiffany & Co, the arrival of the guests was a great and elegant fashion show. The color black was the shade that was most successful harvested in the outfits of the guests, proving to be, once again, the perfect wild card for any festive occasion. There was also room for vibrant and sophisticated hints of gold and red, which made their star appearances in some outfits and, among the dominant trends, transparencies and garments naked confirmed their place as favorite current of 2022, as well as its substitutes, the pronounced necklines and the silhouettes tight to the body. there was not look that was not worthy of comment, but in Harper’s Bazaar Below we collect some of the ones that aroused the most interest for being pure inspiration for our next festive events. Here’s the top 5 that promises to be a guide our next parties. And no, none of these alternatives resembles – not even a little – the other. There is an option for every woman and personality.