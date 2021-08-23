The most beautiful looks on the red carpet and the successes of Amanda Seyfried

The generation of the 90s will surely remember her in the group of Mean Girls (a cult of 2004), but the career of Amanda Seyfried has evolved over the years and has led her to try her hand at different film genres, ranging from drama to comedy. Born in 1985, the actress received an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for the film Mank, while it won an MTV Movie Awards for Mean Girls And Jennifer’s Body.

At the cinema we saw her take part in the cast from several films like Oh Mama! and the respective sequel, Chloe, Dear John, Letters to Juliet, Little Blood Red Riding Hood, Les Misérables, Big Wedding, Lovelace, Young you become, Ted 2, Pan – Neverland, Fathers and Daughters, Sudden Christmas, Adorable enemy, Anon, Through my eyes, You must go And The appearance of things. On TV he starred in some episodes of Twin Peaks, in Big Love And Veronica Mars, after which she appeared in Wildfire, Dr. House And Justice – In the name of the law.

Amanda Seyfried’s most beautiful looks

There are many red carpets where Amanda Seyfried has given the best of herself, relying on many fashion houses and their precious dresses. The most recent example takes us back to the 2021 Oscars: on the red carpet of the Academy Awards, the actress of Mank paid tribute to Great Hollywood with a red dress by Armani Prive. Strapless, the dress was designed for the occasion by King George and features a plunging neckline and a pleated skirt. At the premiere of the film Through my eyes, she wore a bright yellow strapless dress of Oscar de la Renta, while at the 2019 Vanity Fair Party she opted for a strapless creation by Alexander McQueen, consisting of a white tulle skirt and a bustier covered with silver embroidery.

Another interesting dress that the actress proposed on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2018 is signed Prada: a golden yellow dress with a pleated skirt and puffed sleeves, enlivened by a belt with embossed gold embroidery and a crown on the head. At the world premiere of Oh Mama! Here we go again instead opted for an elegant total black suit – trousers and jacket – by Alexander McQueen, enlivened by a floral decoration. At the 2015 Met Gala, she chose a total white long dress by Givenchy Couture, while at the 2018 Vanity Fair Party she opted for a black and white see-through dress with floral embroidery by Oscar de la Renta.

