The most beautiful looks sported by stars on the red carpet in 2021

We have selected the most beautiful red carpet looks of 2021 around among premieres, festivals and prestigious international awards

The year is almost over, so it seemed only right to make a small recap of all dream dresses that we have admired on the red carpet until today. Because if in early 2021, between the Golden Globe and Grammy Awards, several events took place in part remotely, with the arrival of spring our favorite stars returned to tread the most famous red carpets in the world, giving us outfits impossible to forget. A few examples? The total look of green lurex signed Dior sported by Anya Taylor-Joy for the triumph at the Golden Globe 2021 or the Louis Vuitton chosen by Nicole Kidman. The wonderful red dress of Armani worn by Amanda Seyfried at the Oscars in an enchanting homage to Great Hollywood. And then again Dua Lipa in Versace at the Grammys, Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli Haute Couture at the Cannes Film Festival and Bianca Balti in Dolce & Gabbana at the opening night of the Venice Film Festival. Without forgetting the memorable high fashion creations seen at the Met Gala, including Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga outfit or the Prada one worn by Gigi Hadid.

Among the red carpet looks seen in recent months, however, it is impossible not to mention that of Amal Clooney, who for the first time The Tender Bar at the BFI London Film Festival he chose a bespoke creation by 16Arlington. Or Lady Gaga in Gucci for House of Gucci, Jennifer Lawrence pregnant in Dior on the red carpet for Don’t look up and Angelina Jolie in the Versace dress made with silver micro sequins for the premiere of Eternals, latest chapter of Marvel superheroes presented at Rome Film Festival. Finally, the releases of the most talked-about royals of the moment could not be missing: Kate Middleton with the Jenny Packham dress on the red carpet of No Time to Die and Meghan Markle in the Carolina Herrera evening dress at the Salute To Freedom Gala. Are you curious to discover all the other wonderful looks sported by the stars on the red carpet? Scroll through our gallery.

