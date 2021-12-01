The most beautiful make-up for the holidays? Those inspired by Christmas movies!

The most beautiful make-up for the holidays? They are the ones inspired by Christmas movies! Here are the great classics not to be missed and the iconic tricks, all to be copied

You want to get into a full festive mood by looking at yours favorite Christmas movies? Excellent idea, especially if you decide to be inspired by your protagonists more beautiful make-up for the holidays.

Christmas movies are a certainty, and even if we have already seen them 100 times we are willing – and willing – to watch them endlessly: they give us joy and comfort and allow us to escape even the most unpleasant situations.

For this reason we have decided to combine two of our favorite “things” of the Holidays: movie And make up. Here, then, are the most iconic make-up of the most loved protagonists of the Christmas-themed films and the key products to copy their beauty looks.

From Ivana in Christmas holidays to Sally’s Harry, this is Sally, passing through Elsa di Frozen and Ophelia’s An Armchair for Two, the most beautiful make-up for the holidays are waiting for you!

Edward Scissorhands: Kim Boggs’ makeup

Played by Winona Ryder, Kim Boggs’ character is iconic. Her blonde hair with bangs did school, as did Tim Burton’s film, one of the most beautiful and beloved Christmas movies ever. The girl who makes protagonist Edward’s heart beat – a superlative Johnny Depp! -, Kate, presents a nude beauty look, characterized by a “clean” face and voluminous lips in a splendid shade of peach pink.

The must-have product, ideal for copying the look of the romantic Kim? The limited edition lipstick Dior Rouge Dior Atelier of Dreams 466 Pink Rose, with a satin finish.

Frozen: Elsa’s make up

The heroine of the Disney animated film Fronzen drives girls and boys crazy, but also affects adults and adults thanks to her unmistakable style, which makes them dream. The focus of her make-up? Intense eye makeup in shades of purple, combined with a matching lipstick.

The must-have product to replicate the smokey eyes of the brave Elsa, ice princess, is undoubtedly the new palette Huda Beauty Rose Quartz. Nuances of purple, pink and nude in shimmer, satin and opaque finishes, emphasize the look giving a touch of magic, perfect for party makeup.

The Christmas Dinner: Chiara’s trick

Marco Ponti’s film – based on the novel of the same name by Luca Bianchini – is an “Italian-style” Christmas comedy. A story that makes you smile and reflect, played by Riccardo Scamarcio and Laura Chiatti, in the role of an engaged couple, Damiano and Chiara.

The main character’s makeup is very simple, but there is one detail we love: a smooth complexion!

To copy the smooth skin by Chiara we recommend a must-have product – secret weapon of professional make-up artists! – Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base. It is a hybrid moisturizer that also acts as a primer, revealing nourished and smooth skin. Among its active ingredients we find shea butter and vitamins A, C and E.

Meet Harry Sally: Meg Ryan’s make-up

Sally and Meg Ryan often get confused: this film consecrated the actress to the star of the 90s (the film was released in 1989), as well as Meg Ryan made Sally an icon.

That of the film is undoubtedly one of the most romantic stories ever, but also one of the most “true”: many fall in love, get lost, find each other again, but above all, they create confusion.

Sally’s makeup is characterized by a luminous, extremely natural face base, so if you would like to emulate her beauty look, we recommend you try Sisley Paris Phyto-Teint Nude, a second-skin effect foundation of the latest generation.

Its formula acts on small imperfections, improving the appearance of the skin immediately, while the exclusive “Vita-Light” complex works to increase the brightness, improve the vitality and energy of the skin, use after use.

An armchair for two: Ophelia’s make-up

Ophelia is one of the key characters in the Christmas movie par excellence: Una Armchair for Two. Played by Jamie Lee Curtis, Ophelia is a prostitute who will help Louis Winthorpe III, played by Dan Aykroyd, starring in the film alongside Eddie Murphy, and change his life.

Ophelia’s make-up is colorful and eye-catching, perfectly in line with the make-up trends of the 80s. The must-have product to copy his style – absolutely on trend even today – it’s blush Mac Cosmetics Go Play Blush in the No Shame! shade, an intense bubblegum pink with a creamy, subtle and layable texture.

Love Actually: Juliet’s make up

Juliet’s character, played by Keira Knightley, finds herself – involuntarily – between two fires, between the love of her husband Peter and that of her best friend Mark, who declares himself in one of the most beautiful romantic scenes ever.

Juliet has a “soap and water” style and, what certainly strikes us are the eyebrows, rather dark and well-groomed. To copy her beauty look, we suggest you try the eyebrow pencil Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. With a super thin tip, it allows you to draw arches on fleek for a precise and extra natural effect.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Sally’s makeup

Sally is one of the characters we love most among those in Christmas animated films, and her beauty look is one of the most beautiful to recreate on the occasion of Halloween.

Her “monstrous” appearance hides sweetness and her gaze is unique, so if you want to be inspired by her for your holiday makeup, we offer you a novelty mascara to try: Korff Prodigious Mascara All In One. Its creamy formula, enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, embraces the lashes and offers an excellent volumizing effect, for a look like-a-doll that Sally would approve!

Christmas holidays: Ivana’s makeup

The wonderful Stefania Sandrelli is Ivana in the 1983 film by Carlo Vanzina, one of the most loved Italian Christmas films. THE bobbed hair of the protagonist – who flirts with Billo, played by Jerry Calà – is also today one of the most popular cuts, while to strike us in terms of make-up is undoubtedly the red lipstick.

The chicest option? Chanel N ° 5 Holiday Rouge Allure 147 Emblematique, a burnished garnet red full of charm, which both Ivana and Stefania Sandrelli would love!

Love doesn’t go on vacation: Amanda Woods’ make-up

The Holiday, the original title of this must-have romantic comedy of Christmas, is played by an exceptional cast. Among these we find Cameron Diaz in the role of Amanda Woods, an American who works in the world of cinema catapulted into the English countryside, where she will find herself and love – for Graham, played by an irresistible Jude Law.

Amanda is a practical Los Angeles girl, which is why the key product to copy her beauty look can only be Kess Blush & Highlighter Duo Stick; a multipurpose product useful for coloring and illuminating the face easily, thanks to the ultra-blendable texture of the creams.

