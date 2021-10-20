The most beautiful musicals in the history of cinema

The musical is a cinematic genre which usually gives rise to conflicting opinions: there are some spectators who love the endless succession of melodies and ballets; others instead who feel bored by it. However, we cannot deny the fact that, as always, the choreographies and songs lend themselves well to enriching the screenplay of cinematic films with iconic and unforgettable moments.

The musical genre originally originated in the United States where Broadway plays a key role in the production of numerous of the most acclaimed scripts of all time.

The musical originates from the working classes of American society and later developed as a form of theater aimed at the masses, thus involving a very diverse audience.

Nowadays there are many dancers who decide to approach this theatrical genre in their dance school by combining the dance technique with singing skill. Let’s now see what are the main musicals that have made the history of cinema.

Top Hat

Surely one of the first musicals that laid the foundations for those to come is the iconic “Top hat” of 1935 in which the two protagonists, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, play the happy ending love story between dancer Jerry Travers and model Dale Tramont. It was the highest grossing film in the year 1935.

The Wizard of Oz

The soundtrack of the film “Over the Rainbow” it is still known and sung by many people today. “The Wizard of Oz” was born as a children’s novel and tells the story of the protagonist Dorothy, orphan of parents, who together with her trusty four-legged friend, Totò, is swept away by a tornado that hits Kansas and runs into the magical country by Oz.

Singin ‘in the rain

“Singin ‘in the rain” is another great classic of the musical film genre. The protagonist, Gene Kelly, in the role of Don Lockwood, plays a silent film star in slow decline due to the advent of the sound genre on the big screens. The story then tells the love story with the voice actress Kathy which culminates in the famous ballet under the rain of the two lovers.

My fair lady

A 1964 film, it tells the story of a bet that Professor Henry Higgins makes with a friend: to transform poor flower girl Eliza Doolittle (played by Audrey Hepburne) into a cultured and refined high society lady.

Mary Poppins and All together passionately

Loved by young and old alike, “Mary Poppins” is the story of a magical nanny (Julie Andrews) who is sent to solve the problems of the wealthy and rowdy Banks family. Andrews, after the success on the set decides to try her hand in another musical film: “All together passionately”, considered one of the best musicals in the history of cinema, where she plays the character of Maria, a young woman hired to take care of the seven children of commander Von Trapp, who was widowed by his wife.

Cabaret

“Cabaret” is the big screen adaptation of the musical of the same name set on Broadway. Liza Minelli she plays Sally, a cabaret dancer who falls in love with Michael York; fighting for the hand of his beloved with the aristocrat Max.

Jesus Christ Superstar

This musical tells the story of Jesus Christ before being crucified. The interpretation given for the first time to the character of Judas Iscariot: both guilty and victim of his own unfortunate fate. It is one of the most famous religious musicals.

Grease

Even today it remains the musical known to most, it tells the story of Danny, John Travolta, who falls in love with the soap and water student Sandy, Olivia Newton-John. Although the vicissitudes faced, caused by the fact of belonging to completely different worlds, in the end they will end up crowning one’s love story.

Hair

It tells the story of Claude, a young boy from the countryside who, before leaving for the Vietnam war, arrives in New York where he meets a group of hippies. Following this meeting, the young boy questions his call to arms.

These are just a few of the major musicals that have made the history of this cinematic genre on the big screen, setting the stage for the musicals to come. Finally, in more recent times, we can still remember two musicals loved by new viewers: “Oh mama!” which incorporates the most famous hits of Abba and “La la land”, the famous musical about the love story between the talented Emma Stone and the talented Ryan Gosling, hindered in their love by the difficulties of life.